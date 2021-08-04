Indian wrestler, Ravi Kumar Dahiya's stunning win in the semi-final of 57kg men's freestyle confirmed another medal for India at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indian wrestler will enter the gold medal match after making an astonishing comeback from 2-9 against Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan.

At the end of the first round, Ravi Kumar had a 2-1 lead. However, Sanayev turned Dahiya around three times in the second round and scored a massive 8 points onto the trot, giving himself a comfortable lead of 9-2. With only two minutes left on the clock, Ravi scored a point and then two quick points again to trail 5-9 against the Kazakhstani. With just over 30 seconds remaining Ravi managed to get a leg hold and pinned down Nurislam Sanayev, securing a win by fall. The semi-final victory confirmed India's fourth medal after Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu and Lovlina Boprgohain.

Second Indian Wrestler In Olympic Final

Dahiya will become the fifth Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal after KD Jadhav in 1952, Sushil Kumar in 2008 and 2012, Yogeshwar Dutt in 2012, and Sakshi Malik in 2016. The 23-year-old wrestler scripted history as the second Indian wrestler to reach the Olympic final after Sushil Kumar in London Olympics 2012.

The two-time Asian Championships gold medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya will face third-seeded Zaur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the final, scheduled for August 5. Ravi Kumar is just a win away from becoming the second-ever individual to win an Olympic gold medal for India after Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Even if he fails to win the elusive gold, a silver medal is assured.

Punia To Play For Bronze

Deepak Punia failed to beat David Moris Taylor of the USA in the men's 86kg freestyle category in another wrestling semi-final match. The American wrestler dominated both the rounds and Punia lost 10-0 on technical inferiority. However, the 22-year-old Indian wrestler will compete for the bronze medal on August 5.

