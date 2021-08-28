All section
Uttar Pradesh Adopts Indian Wrestling Till 2032 Olympics, To Invest Rs 170 Crore
Writer: Palak Agrawal
Uttar Pradesh, 28 Aug 2021 11:26 AM GMT
Editor : Madhusree Goswami |
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
As per reports, the state is expected to invest ₹170 crore in building infrastructure and extend adequate support to the wrestlers. Cadet-level wrestlers would also benefit from the sponsorship along with the elite wrestlers.
