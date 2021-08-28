All section
Uttar Pradesh Adopts Indian Wrestling Till 2032 Olympics, To Invest Rs 170 Crore

Sports
Uttar Pradesh Adopts Indian Wrestling Till 2032 Olympics, To Invest Rs 170 Crore

Palak Agrawal

Uttar Pradesh,  28 Aug 2021 11:26 AM GMT

As per reports, the state is expected to invest ₹170 crore in building infrastructure and extend adequate support to the wrestlers. Cadet-level wrestlers would also benefit from the sponsorship along with the elite wrestlers.

As per reports, the state is expected to invest ₹170 crore in building infrastructure and extend adequate support to the wrestlers. Cadet-level wrestlers would also benefit from the sponsorship along with the elite wrestlers.
