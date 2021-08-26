TaanePalatDe: A Campaign To Salute The Strength And Determination Of The Indian Paralympics Team

The Tokyo Olympics filled our hearts with pride and joy, thanks to the contingent of athletes whose razor-sharp focus was only directed towards clinching those medals. In their pursuit of getting home the glory of Olympic medals, they succeeded in winning millions of hearts!

While we cheer for India in the upcoming Paralympics now, do we really know the struggles of the athletes who carry a billion hopes on their shoulders? The para-athletes have to stand up to several social stigmas, fight their physical conditions and hear the taunts of the people. However, they leave no stone unturned to bring glory to our nation. A recent video by ThumsUp shows how our athletes have overcome the taunts of the people and are all geared up to win medals for us. Their skills speak for them and have made them successful in their endeavour to #TaanePalatDe









In these Paralympic Games, India is sending 54 athletes to compete across 9 disciplines. This is our largest ever para-athlete contingent. ThumsUp has officially partnered with the Indian Paralympic Committee and proudly stands with Indian athletes who are all set to give their best on the International sporting platform. We have the likes of Mariyappan Thangavelu, who had won us the gold medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. We have Sumit Antil, who is one of India's best bets in the Javelin Throw events. Powerlifter Sakina Khatun's powerful dreams have put the country on the world stage for the sport. Avani Lekharia's will to only shoot the bullseye and several more athletes carry the hopes of a billion Indians. ThumsUp and wished the Paralympians all the best.

India's Paralympic Shot Put Star Deepa Malik supported this initiative byand wished the Paralympians all the best.







