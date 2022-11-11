After Winning Para World Title, 17-Year-Old Shuttler Aims For Paris Paralympics

Manisha Ramadass, 17, is the SU5 para-badminton athlete who won the Tokyo 2020 championship. A Thiruvallur resident, she was born with a birth injury that affected her right hand as she grew older. Even after three surgeries, the arm wasn't sufficiently better to be considered "normal."

However, it didn't stop the teenage shuttler, and she continued to play badminton. She started playing badminton with her left hand, though the other hand is substantial because the right hand generated a lot of power in smashes and balance.

The para world champion claimed, "At the maximum level, the hand has only 40 to 50 per cent of the power it should. It cannot lift, turn, or straighten like others and is a little lean. It helps me fool people with my service, which I decided would be strong long ago."



Eyeing Paris Paralympics With Pramod Bhagat



Manisha is aiming for gold in the Paris Paralympics and will try to team up with legendary para shuttle player, four-time singles, and twice doubles World Champion Pramod Bhagat, according to The Indian Express.



Manisha began playing badminton at the age of 10, having previously played handball, volleyball, and tennikoit. She stated that she still remembers her first day at the academy, and since then, she has never stopped except for six months for another surgery.



The para world champion enjoys dancing and drawing in addition to badminton. "Sketching is less now than during lockdown," she said. But my favourite pastime is sleeping, and it aids in the recovery of athletes.

'I Don't Give Up Easily '

Paralympian Manisha Ramadass upped her training time during the previous six months. She increased the daily training time from 6.5 hours to 8 hours. "The extra hours were basic strokes and light training because I knew others would come at the World Championships prepared. I needed to be more dedicated," she said.

Manisha said that she doesn't give up easily and that her strength and agility come from off-court training work. She recently started in March this year, so she doesn't know many top names in the para-circuit. She still looks up to Saina Nehwal, just like she did initially.

