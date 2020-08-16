MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Retire From International Cricket: Fans Emotional With Sudden Announcement

Former Indian Cricket captain MS Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket. Later in the afternoon, cricketer Suresh Raina also took to social media announcing his decision on bidding adieu to international cricket.

Dhoni has been one of the most successful Indian cricket team captains and was last seen on the field in the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand. He uploaded a video on Instagram confirming the decision "Thanks. Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."



A few minutes later, following the suit, Indian batsman Raina announced his decision of retirement. He was considered as Dhoni's trusted man during his captainship. Raina was a part of the Indian team under Dhoni's captaincy that won ICC 2011 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. "With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey," Raina wrote. Raina was last seen in India colours in an ODI against England at Leeds in 2018.

Friends Forever



As soon as the news broke, millions of fans were still coming in terms with the unexpected announcement and penned down emotional posts for the legendary players. Former teammates and players, politicians also took to social media wishing both the best of the future.



Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India's favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

Dhoni has announced his retirement. Itna dukh toh Covid ne 6 mahine mein nahi diya jitna ek second mein Dhoni ne de diya. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 15, 2020

