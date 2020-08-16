Sports

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Retire From International Cricket: Fans Emotional With Sudden Announcement

As soon as the news broke, millions of fans were struggling to come terms with the unexpected announcement and penned down emotional posts for the legendary players.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   16 Aug 2020 5:08 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-16T10:43:59+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Former Indian Cricket captain MS Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket. Later in the afternoon, cricketer Suresh Raina also took to social media announcing his decision on bidding adieu to international cricket.

Dhoni has been one of the most successful Indian cricket team captains and was last seen on the field in the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand. He uploaded a video on Instagram confirming the decision "Thanks. Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

A few minutes later, following the suit, Indian batsman Raina announced his decision of retirement. He was considered as Dhoni's trusted man during his captainship. Raina was a part of the Indian team under Dhoni's captaincy that won ICC 2011 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. "With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey," Raina wrote. Raina was last seen in India colours in an ODI against England at Leeds in 2018.

Friends Forever

As soon as the news broke, millions of fans were still coming in terms with the unexpected announcement and penned down emotional posts for the legendary players. Former teammates and players, politicians also took to social media wishing both the best of the future.

