Mithali Raj Becomes First Indian Woman To Score 10,000 Runs In International Cricket

Cricketer Mithali Dorai Raj became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 runs in international cricket across all formats on Friday, March 12.

With this, the 38-year-old right-handed batter became the second international cricketer after England's Charlotte Edwards to join the club.

She achieved this milestone in the ongoing third One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Mithali scored 36 runs before being dismissed by Anne Bosch.

She has scored 6974 runs in ODIs. She has represented India in 89 T20 Internationals (T20Is) and has 2,364 runs to her credit. Mithali has 17 half-centuries in T20Is with a top score of 97 not out. She has also scored 663 runs from 10 Test matches, reported NDTV.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Mithali for achieving the feat.

She made her international debut against Ireland in an ODI game in June 1999. She has played 212 One-Day Internationals, achieved seven centuries and 54 half-centuries in the 50-over format. Mithali announced her retirement from T20I Cricket in September 2019.

Several teams and cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and former opening batsman Wasim Jaffer, took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian captain.

Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in International Cricket.



Terrific achievement... 👏🏻

Keep going strong! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/1D2ybiVaUt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2021





Many congratulations on reaching 10,000 international runs @M_Raj03 Terrific achievement, a testament to your fitness, skill and dedication towards the game🙌 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/EnWgF5HniM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021





Mithali RAJ - ruling the cricketing world since 1999 👑



Becomes the 1st 🇮🇳 woman & 2nd overall to complete 10000 runs in International Cricket 👏#INDWvSAW #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/ik21U3z8HX — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 12, 2021





Indian opener Mandhana lauded her for the milestone and her consistency in the game.



"Getting to 10,000 runs first or second is a huge thing. She is the first Indian to do that, so I think it shows how consistent she has been throughout her career. We have looked up to her, definitely a very proud feeling for all of us in the team," the media quoted her as saying.

