'We Can Be Anything': Para-Badminton Champion Manasi Joshi On Getting Barbie Doll Modelled After Her

Para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi emerged as on one of the global icons to find a place in the 'Next Generation Leaders' by the Time Magazine earlier this week and on the occasion of the International Day of Girl Child, she has become the first Indian para-athlete to have a Barbie doll modelled after her.

Thank you @Barbie, it's incredible to have an OOAK Barbie Doll modeled after me.

I believe education around inclusion & diversity should start early & I hope that my story encourages young girls to harness their true potential & become whoever they set out to be#YouCanBeAnything pic.twitter.com/r7UTLzLiTY — Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) October 11, 2020

She took to her official Twitter handle on Sunday, October 11 and wrote, "Thank you @Barbie, it's incredible to have an OOAK Barbie Doll modelled after me. I believe education around inclusion & diversity should start early & I hope that my story encourages young girls to harness their true potential & become whoever they set out to be



#YouCanBeAnything."

With this feat, Manasi has become the second Indian woman and first para-athlete to have a doll modelled after her.



"I think it is an immense honour for me to have a doll modelled to my likeness. To be a part of the SHEROS family after Dipa Karmakar," Joshi told News18 in an exclusive interview.



"We have many other para-athletes like Madison de Rozario, who is a wheelchair racer, and Sumeyye Boyaci, who is a para-swimmer who have been included. To have a doll modelled after me as the first Indian para-athlete is an immense honour," she added.

Such a brilliant achievement, Manasi! 👏🏽 Totally deserved. https://t.co/P0haTnfJUo — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) October 12, 2020

"When a child plays with a doll, they understand that anything is possible. When a person with a disability looks at the doll, who has not been able to shatter the stereotype associated with the disability and as a woman, be it from any race, colour and culture, they can see that they can do it too or anybody can do it. Once they grow up, they will realise that anything is possible," she explained.



She further added that sports had helped her break the stereotypes and now she wants to use that experience to be an enabler for others.



The team at Barbie, with its 'Dream Gap Project' which was launched in 2018, has been on a mission to give young girls more role models to choose from. The global initiative is to bring 'women's stories from all walks of life' to show the young girls they can be anything.

The Barbie Dream Gap Project is on a mission to create a world where girls believe in endless possibilities. How can you help? Take action at https://t.co/SfUkiOfKBq. #InternationalDayOfTheGirl #CloseTheDreamGap #SponsoredBy @Barbie pic.twitter.com/ZjzxYCqjHn — Localish (@localish) October 11, 2019

