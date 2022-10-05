Empowering Talents! Know How This Street Child World Cup Aims To Transform Lives

The Street Child World Cup (SCWC) is taking place in Doha, Qatar, just a month ahead of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) world cup 2022. The tournament aims to empower street children who are passionate about playing sports. The 11-day event includes 28 teams from 24 countries.

The event is organised by Street Child United, a United Kingdom-based non-profit organisation on the sidelines of FIFA, to highlight the challenges faced by millions of street children worldwide. This will be the 4th edition of the Street Child World Cup, following successes in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).

The event will host several teams of street children, raising their visibility and providing a platform for the voices and demands of the street-connected youth to be heard. For the 4th edition of SCWC, MyySports has become the Official Streaming Partner.

Team India Set To Face Competition

In SCWC 2022, two Indian teams have been selected and trained by Karunalaya and YFC Rurka Kalan, well-known NGOs working with underprivileged and street children. Team India Girls has nine girls from Chennai who have been selected in an open call by Karunalaya, an NGO working for the protection and development of street and working children in Chennai since 1995. Most girls from the streets live in Karunalaya's shelter and are being provided football training to prepare them for the competition.

Team India Boys comprises ten boys selected from over 300 who participated in YFC Rurka Kalan's trials for the SCWC 2022. The boys, most from financially deprived backgrounds, have one thing in common – their love for football and belief in the power of sports. YFC Rurka Kalan is a Jalandhar- based NGO working to empower local youth using football as a tool for social change.



The President of Distribution & Alliances, MyySports, while talking with The Logical Indian, said, "There can't be a better platform for street children to create their identity using football as a medium and stepping into a world with dignity and pride. In life, everybody needs a platform, and we have built MyySports to give all sports talent an equal opportunity to be discovered."

He added, "The Street Child World Cup is a wonderful initiative to put street children on a journey to their destination, from streetlights to floodlights, and we are all very proud that, in some way, we are contributing to the growth and evolution of children into the real world. We hope people worldwide will watch these children play and cheer for them on the App".

The stage in Qatar is set to host the street children ahead of the FIFA world cup 2022. Such stages will provide a platform for street children to showcase their talent and identify their real potential.

