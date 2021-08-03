Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kamalpreet Kaur Finishes 6th In Discus Final

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished at the sixth position in her first Olympics with the best throw of 63.70m in a rain-interrupted final on Monday.

Kaur, 25, who had qualified for the final as second-best on Saturday, was never in the run for a medal in the eight rounds of competition interrupted by heavy rain for more than an hour. But she stormed into the spotlight with her third attempt as she threw at 63.70m. In her sixth attempt and the final round, her throw ended up out of the sector. She had to be content with a 6th place finish. She ended with a best of 63.70m.

While the fans were upset, with the final going ahead despite the rain forecast, a wet throwing area tampers a thrower's ability to turn freely on a pivot which is crucial for registering a valid throw.

Breaking The Record With Her Performance



Kamalpreet Kaur has been on a blazing hot run in the lead up to the Olympics. She broke India's national record twice in 2021. She first managed a throw of 65.09m before bettering it with a 66.59m attempt. The second throw would have won her the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Before this, Kaur had finished in 5th place during the Asian Championships in 2017 and 2019.



Kaur ignited the hopes back in the country with her discus throwing abilities in the qualification rounds. However, she put forth a good contention for the entire country. We hope to see more of Kaur at the Olympics and the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Kamalpreet Kaur had faced quite a few challenges on her way to the Tokyo Olympics, and now, her struggle will become an example for her community that will be helping many young girls to uplift their lives.

Also Read: Indian Women's Hockey Team Scripts History By Reaching Semi-Finals; Beats Three-Time Champion Australia