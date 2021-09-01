All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
India Bags 39 Medals Including 14 Gold At Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Image Credits: Twitter/SandyAlhawat, Unsplash

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

India Bags 39 Medals Including 14 Gold At Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

India,  1 Sep 2021 4:58 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-09-01T10:30:10+05:30check update history

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

India had already clinched 19 medals which included eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals in the junior category event. The youth boxers fought their way to win and add another 20 medals to the country's tally.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

India portrayed a spectacular performance as it bagged 39 medals including 14 gold at the recently concluded ASBC Asian World Youth and Junior Championships 2021 in Dubai.

As per reports, India had already clinched 19 medals which included eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals in the junior category event. The youth boxers fought their way to win another 20 medals to the country's tally.

Youth Event

Bishwamitra Chongtham (51 kg) scripted history by winning India's first gold in the last seven years in the youth men's category. Soon after, Vishal (80kg) joined the league with another gold.

Neha (54kg) went on to add another gold medal in the youth women's event. Preeti Dahiya struck another gold in the 60kg final against Zuldyz Shayakhmetova of Kazakhstan. Sneha Kumari (66kg) and Khushi (75kg) defeated their opponents to bag gold medals.

Junior Event

Vishu Rathee (48 kg) threw Bakhtiyorova Robiyakhon of Uzbekistan to win the gold medal in the girls' competition. Following her, Tanu won a 3-2 decision over Kazakhstan's Tomiris Myrzakul.

Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75 kg), and Kirti (+81kg) bagged gold in their respective events.

Boxer Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) added to the yellow tally with their respective wins in the junior boys' category.

While Chamoli triumphed over Mongolia's Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in a thrilling final, Joon defeated Kazakhstan's Yerdos Sharipbek 5-0 to claim the title.

The junior gold medalists will receive USD 4,000, while the silver and bronze medalists will receive USD 2,000 and 1,000, respectively.

Also Read: Financial Inclusion: Seven Years On, Govt's Jan Dhan Yojana Becomes Source Of Hope For Millions Of Indians

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Sports 
Dubai 
Boxing Championship 
boxing 
Asian Junior boxing 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X