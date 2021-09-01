India Bags 39 Medals Including 14 Gold At Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

India portrayed a spectacular performance as it bagged 39 medals including 14 gold at the recently concluded ASBC Asian World Youth and Junior Championships 2021 in Dubai.

As per reports, India had already clinched 19 medals which included eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals in the junior category event. The youth boxers fought their way to win another 20 medals to the country's tally.

Splendid performance by #TeamIndia at ASBC Asian World Youth & Junior Championships 2021



🇮🇳 ends campaign with 3️⃣9️⃣ medals 😀



Youth Men & Women - 2️⃣0️⃣ medals

Junior Men & Women - 1️⃣9️⃣ medals



We congratulate all medalists, coaches & support staff on such magnificent performance pic.twitter.com/EtLpwF5rdF — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 31, 2021

Youth Event

Bishwamitra Chongtham (51 kg) scripted history by winning India's first gold in the last seven years in the youth men's category. Soon after, Vishal (80kg) joined the league with another gold.

Neha (54kg) went on to add another gold medal in the youth women's event. Preeti Dahiya struck another gold in the 60kg final against Zuldyz Shayakhmetova of Kazakhstan. Sneha Kumari (66kg) and Khushi (75kg) defeated their opponents to bag gold medals.

Junior Event

Vishu Rathee (48 kg) threw Bakhtiyorova Robiyakhon of Uzbekistan to win the gold medal in the girls' competition. Following her, Tanu won a 3-2 decision over Kazakhstan's Tomiris Myrzakul.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🇮🇳💪🏻



Our junior boxing contingent clinched 1️⃣9️⃣ medals at #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Dubai 🔥



Boys :



🥇- 2️⃣



🥈- 1️⃣



🥉- 3️⃣



Girls :



🥇- 6️⃣



🥈- 4️⃣



🥉- 3️⃣



Way to go, champs! 🔝 #PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/LVNCA7T9ni — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 30, 2021

Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75 kg), and Kirti (+81kg) bagged gold in their respective events.



Boxer Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) added to the yellow tally with their respective wins in the junior boys' category.



While Chamoli triumphed over Mongolia's Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in a thrilling final, Joon defeated Kazakhstan's Yerdos Sharipbek 5-0 to claim the title.



The junior gold medalists will receive USD 4,000, while the silver and bronze medalists will receive USD 2,000 and 1,000, respectively.



Also Read: Financial Inclusion: Seven Years On, Govt's Jan Dhan Yojana Becomes Source Of Hope For Millions Of Indians