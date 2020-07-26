Indian Sprinter Hima Das Dedicates Upgraded Asian Games Gold Medal To Corona Warriors

Indian star sprinter Hima Das on Friday, July 24, dedicated her gold medal of mixed relay event in Asian Games 2018 to the frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to dedicate my upgraded gold medal of 4×400 mixed relay event of Asian Games 2018 to police, doctors and all other Coronawarriors who are working selflessly in these difficult times of Covid-19 to ensure our safety and good health. Respect for all corona-warriors," Das wrote on social media.

On Thursday, the 4x400m mixed relay team's silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games was upgraded to gold following the disqualification of original winners Bahrain following a doping ban handed to one of its runners.



The Indian quartet, comprising of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv had clocked 3:15:71, while Bahrain had clocked 3:11:89. While Bahrain had topped the 4×400 mixed relay final, it was disqualified after Kemi Adekoya, one of its runners, was handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a dope test.

While India had originally lodged an appeal against Bahrain for 'obstruction' after the race, alleging that one of their sprinters had impeded Das' way during the race, the appeal had been turned down. India was then awarded a silver.

Das' fans lauded her step, with many calling her the 'Hero of Assam'. "Great !!! It's called the real hero of our Assam. What an ocean hearted gesture. You deserve uncountable applauses from all of us. Really you made all of us proud and shows the rest of the country what a girl in just growing age can do something unbelievable. Our blessings" said a Twitter user.