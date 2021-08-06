Golfer Aditi Ashok Is On The Brink Of History

The Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is eyeing a podium finish after yet another stellar performance in Round 3 in women's individual stroke play at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Aditi carded a three-under 68 in the third round and rolled in five birdies against two bogeys to hold on to her second position. Thereby, she remains a strong contender to win a maiden Olympic medal in golf for India. The 23-year-old is three stroked adrift of Nelly Korda of the United States of America. American shot two-under 69 in round 3.

Who is Aditi Ashok?

Hailing from Bengaluru, Aditi took up golf at the early age of just five years. Her parents used to take her to a restaurant overseeing a gold court and that is when she was intrigued by the sport. Aditi Ashok won her first national title when she was only 9. Constant support from her family, school and friends allowed her to give her undivided attention to the sport she loved.

Aditi Ashok turned professional in 2016 and soon became the first Indian to win the Lalla Aicha School Tour and qualified for the Ladies European Tour (LET) in 2016. Even though she was a brilliant player already, Aditi came under the spotlight when at the early age of 18, she qualified for the Rio Olympics 2016. Golf was also making its return to the Olympics after 112 years. The timing couldn't have been better, as she became the youngest golfer, men or women, to compete in Rio Games. She finished 41st in her Olympic debut.

Aditi has gone on to win multiple professional titles since her debut. She became the first Indian woman to win the LET title when she won the Hero Indian Cup, followed by Qatar Ladies Open two weeks later.

World No. 200 Giving No. 1 A Tough Fight

The 23-year-old, who turned professional only five years ago, is ranked 200 in the world. And yes, the world no 200 is competing for an Olympic medal and chasing the World No. 1 Nelly Korda at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

A Tropical Storm Threatening Round 4

The final round is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 7. However, the tournament can face possible interruptions due to a tropical storm forecast on Saturday and Sunday. There are chances the tournament can get cancelled. The organizers have brought forward the tee time for the final round of play. If weather permits, they can even play on Sunday. They are hopeful that they will complete 72 holes. Still, if it cannot be completed due to harsh weather, the organizers have decided they might revert the tournament to being a 54 holes event, which would guarantee Aditi Ashok a silver medal.

If Aditi manages to clinch the silver, she will become the first-ever Indian to win an Olympic medal in golf. Presently, four golfers tied at the third position behind Aditi. If the 23-year-old holds on to her position, she will become the third silver medallist for India at the ongoing Tokyo Games 2020. All eyes will be on the Bengaluru girl who is at the brink of history.

Also Read: Rise Of Phoenix: From Bringing Laurels To Teaching Us Virtue Of Humility, Champ Mirabai Chanu Is Inspiration For All