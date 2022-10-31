FIFA President Signs MoU With Education Ministry, Aims To Impart Life Lessons Through Sports

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, the international governing body of football, on October 30, kicked off a 'Football4Schools' programme in India. He stated that he wants the "world's best players" to emerge from a country which was once described as a "sleeping giant" by Sepp Blatter, his predecessor, as per a release by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

MoU With AIFF

In regard to the Women's Under-17 World Cup final, which is scheduled in India, the FIFA supremo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the governing body of football in India under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, to launch the programme.

Infantino emphasised that they want the world's best players to emerge from India. He said, "You have the population, skills, and the ability to unleash that potential. Through the values of sports, I am sure we will see some fantastic results in the future."

The MoU was inked between FIFA, the Ministry of Education and the AIFF. Through the initiative, football will be introduced to many schools all around the nation.

'Football4Schools' Programme

Under the programme 'Football4Schools', FIFA will invest in Indian education and educational institutions. Infantino elaborated on the programme and said that it is not just about teaching the sport but would impart life lessons through football.

He said, "We will be investing in education and schools. We believe that playing any sport is important at an early age. It teaches you the values of many important things in live."

Further, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education, informed that the international governing body of football aims to reach out to 700 million children across the globe, out of which 25 million are from India.

