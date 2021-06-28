Deepika Kumari Becomes World No. 1 Archer, Bags Triple Gold For India At Archery World Cup

Devyani Madaik
Indian archer Deepika Kumari reclaimed the number one position in global rankings for recurve women after she won three gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday, June 27. It is for the first time the ace archer has won three golds back to back.
The 27-year-old bagged the golds in the recurve individual event, women's team, and mixed team. Kumari beat Elena Osipova of Russia by 6-0 and Mackenzie Brown of the United States, NDTV reported.
Last week, the team of Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari won gold and beat Mexico.
After winning with the group, she teamed up with her husband Atanu Das, and the couple won over Netherlands' Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser with 5-3 for the gold medal.
She later beat Osipova, who holds the 17th rank. Overall, the ace archer has named nine golds, 12 silvers, and seven bronze to herself at the World Cup.
"I'm happy, but at the same time, I have to continue my performance like this. I'm trying my best to continue learning whatever I can," the media quoted Kumari as saying. Kumari said she is continuously practicing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, as she will be competing against the best of the archers.
She is looking forward to winning medals in the Tokyo Games, as India does not have the Olympic medals in archery.
A resident of Ranchi, Kumari is the only woman to represent the country in Archery in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Prominent personalities took to Twitter lauding Kumari and conveying her wishes for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
