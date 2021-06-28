Deepika Kumari Becomes World No. 1 Archer, Bags Triple Gold For India At Archery World Cup

Indian archer Deepika Kumari reclaimed the number one position in global rankings for recurve women after she won three gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday, June 27. It is for the first time the ace archer has won three golds back to back.

The 27-year-old bagged the golds in the recurve individual event, women's team, and mixed team. Kumari beat Elena Osipova of Russia by 6-0 and Mackenzie Brown of the United States, NDTV reported.

Three gold medals. 🥇🥇🥇

Three winning shots.



Deepika Kumari is in the form of her life. 🇮🇳🔥#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bMdvvGRS6i — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 27, 2021

Hat-Trick Of Gold Medals

Last week, the team of Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari won gold and beat Mexico.



After winning with the group, she teamed up with her husband Atanu Das, and the couple won over Netherlands' Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser with 5-3 for the gold medal.

She later beat Osipova, who holds the 17th rank. Overall, the ace archer has named nine golds, 12 silvers, and seven bronze to herself at the World Cup.

"I'm happy, but at the same time, I have to continue my performance like this. I'm trying my best to continue learning whatever I can," the media quoted Kumari as saying. Kumari said she is continuously practicing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, as she will be competing against the best of the archers.

She is looking forward to winning medals in the Tokyo Games, as India does not have the Olympic medals in archery.

A resident of Ranchi, Kumari is the only woman to represent the country in Archery in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Prominent personalities took to Twitter lauding Kumari and conveying her wishes for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Jai ho! I can't wait to see Deepika slice the centre of the target in Tokyo and walk away with Gold again. This is a sport I hope to see Indian women achieve complete domination of in the next decade... https://t.co/BFRcsAem8Y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2021





🥇🥇🥇

तीरंदाजी विश्व कप में एक ही दिन में 3 स्वर्ण पदक जीत कर देश का मान बढ़ाने वाली झारखण्ड की बेटी दीपिका कुमारी को पुनः अनेक-अनेक शुभकामनाएं और जोहार।

🏹 https://t.co/R3Ph9JnQZv — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) June 27, 2021

We don't talk enough about how incredible the Deepika Kumari story is. Daughter of a rickshaw driver, grew up 15 km away from the nearest city, Ranchi. Been World No.1, now 3🥇s. Proper star.



Just shows how much untapped sporting talent India has, especially outside our cities. https://t.co/3BIs10fU5W — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) June 28, 2021





