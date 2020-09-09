Sports

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 2nd Male Footballer To Score 100 International Goals

Ronaldo also became the first European to score 100 goals after Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for Iran.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   9 Sep 2020 6:04 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 2nd Male Footballer To Score 100 International Goals

Image Credits: Wikimedia

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has become the second male footballer to score 100 international goals after scoring against Sweden in Tuesday's UEFA Nations League match.

Ronaldo also became the first European to score 100 goals after Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for Iran. Daei had played for Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin at club level and featured for Iran from 1993 to 2007 when he retired.

The 35-year-old Juventus forward scored the milestone goal in his 156th international match. Furthermore, this was the 57th goal of his career from a direct free-kick and the 10th for his nation.


"I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now [I'll go] for the record. It's step-by-step. I am not obsessed because I believe the records come in a natural way," Ronaldo said after the match, according to ESPN.

After turning 30, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 49 of his 101 career goals with Portugal. Of his 100 goals, only 17 of them have come in international friendlies.

While Ronaldo has scored seven goals vs Lithuania, he has scored six vs Sweden, five vs Andorra, Armenia, Latvia, and Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, among the women's footballers, 17 players have hit the 100-goal mark, of which, seven of them are Americans. With 186 goals, Canada's Christine Sinclair is the all-time leader.

Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003 against Kazakhstan and scored his first goal at the UEFA Euro 2004 when he was just 19-years-old. While Ronaldo did not win the UEFA Euro 2004 final, he went on to lead Portugal to major honours including UEFA Euro 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League title in 2019.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian