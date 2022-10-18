Teenage Chess Prodigy Arjun Erigaisi Shocks World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Aimchess Rapid Tournament

Arjun Erigaisi, the Indian Grandmaster, on Sunday (October 16) beat Magnus Carlsen, the world champion from Norway, in round seven of the preliminaries of the Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament. The win over the Norwegian superstar was India's first over the world champion.

The 19-year-old who hogged the spotlight is currently in fifth place after eight rounds. However, he had gone down to fellow countryman Vidit Santosh Gujrathi to make a losing start in the contest, reported NDTV.

Won 3 Straight Games!

Erigaisi won three straight games, beating Nils Grandelius from Sweden, Daniel Naroditsky from the United States of America, and Magnus Carlsen from Norway before settling for a draw against Jan-Krzyszstof Duda of Poland.

He was with 15 points in fifth place behind Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan at 17 points, Shahkriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan and Carlsen, both at 16 points and Duda at 15.

Last month, the Indian Grandmaster lost to Carlsen during the final of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online tournament. After a slow start to the competition, he recovered and climbed back into the top eight thanks to his 54-move victory over the world champion.

Here's How Other Indians Performed

D Gukesh, another Indian with 12 points, is in sixth place after mixed fortunes on the second day of the preliminaries. After winning over compatriot P Harikrishna in round five, he lost to Abdusattorov and Naroditsky in the sixth and eighth rounds, respectively. While in between, in the seventh, he beat Grandelius.

Furthermore, after the eight rounds of the 15-round preliminary phase, the other Indian players in the fray, Gujrathi, Aditya Mittal and Harikrishna, are in the 10th, 11th and 15th spots, respectively.

The Aimchess Rapid tournament is part of the Meltwater Champions Tour and features 16 players, including five from India.

