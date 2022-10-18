All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Teenage Chess Prodigy Arjun Erigaisi Shocks World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Aimchess Rapid Tournament

Image Credit- World Chess, Twitter/ Tata Steel Chess

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Teenage Chess Prodigy Arjun Erigaisi Shocks World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Aimchess Rapid Tournament

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  18 Oct 2022 7:55 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Erigaisi won three straight games, beating Nils Grandelius from Sweden, Daniel Naroditsky from the United States of America, and Magnus Carlsen from Norway before settling for a draw against Jan-Krzyszstof Duda of Poland.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Arjun Erigaisi, the Indian Grandmaster, on Sunday (October 16) beat Magnus Carlsen, the world champion from Norway, in round seven of the preliminaries of the Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament. The win over the Norwegian superstar was India's first over the world champion.

The 19-year-old who hogged the spotlight is currently in fifth place after eight rounds. However, he had gone down to fellow countryman Vidit Santosh Gujrathi to make a losing start in the contest, reported NDTV.

Won 3 Straight Games!

Erigaisi won three straight games, beating Nils Grandelius from Sweden, Daniel Naroditsky from the United States of America, and Magnus Carlsen from Norway before settling for a draw against Jan-Krzyszstof Duda of Poland.

He was with 15 points in fifth place behind Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan at 17 points, Shahkriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan and Carlsen, both at 16 points and Duda at 15.

Last month, the Indian Grandmaster lost to Carlsen during the final of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online tournament. After a slow start to the competition, he recovered and climbed back into the top eight thanks to his 54-move victory over the world champion.

Here's How Other Indians Performed

D Gukesh, another Indian with 12 points, is in sixth place after mixed fortunes on the second day of the preliminaries. After winning over compatriot P Harikrishna in round five, he lost to Abdusattorov and Naroditsky in the sixth and eighth rounds, respectively. While in between, in the seventh, he beat Grandelius.

Furthermore, after the eight rounds of the 15-round preliminary phase, the other Indian players in the fray, Gujrathi, Aditya Mittal and Harikrishna, are in the 10th, 11th and 15th spots, respectively.

The Aimchess Rapid tournament is part of the Meltwater Champions Tour and features 16 players, including five from India.

Also Read: UN Hails India's 'Historic Change' As Number Of Poor People Went Down By Nearly 415 Million In 2005-06 & 2019-21

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Arjun Erigaisi 
Magnus Carlsen 
Aimchess Rapid Tournament 

Must Reads

Time To Build Healthy Ecosystem! Despite Growth, Know What Challenges Gig Workers Face
Overspeeding & Social Media! Doctor, Engineer & 2 Others Die While Chasing 300 Kmph On Facebook Live
Mumbai Airport Switches To 100% Green Energy, Aims 'Net Zero Carbon Emission' By 2029
Many Indian Wrestlers Denied Spain Visa For U23 World Championships: Report
Similar Posts
Many Indian Wrestlers Denied Spain Visa For U23 World Championships: Report
Sports

Many Indian Wrestlers Denied Spain Visa For U23 World Championships: Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh Olympics: Heres How This Event Promotes Rural Women Participation & Traditional State Sports
Sports

Chhattisgarh Olympics: Here's How This Event Promotes Rural Women Participation & Traditional State...

The Logical Indian Crew
Empowering Talents! Know How This Street Child World Cup Aims To Transform Lives
Sports

Empowering Talents! Know How This Street Child World Cup Aims To Transform Lives

Ronit Kumar Singh
Indonesia Stadium Tragedy: At Least 129 People Dead After Football Match In Malang, Probe Underway
Sports

Indonesia Stadium Tragedy: At Least 129 People Dead After Football Match In Malang, Probe Underway

The Logical Indian Crew
SevenJackpots India
Sports

Rising Popularity Of Western Casino Classics Has Not Overthrown Traditional Indian Games

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X