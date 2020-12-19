Anshu Malik's Silver At Individual World Cup Is Dream Come True For Her Father

Indian wrestling star Anshu Malik clinched the country's first medal at the Individual World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia.

The 19-year-old put up a bold and brave fight before she lost to reigning European champion Anastasia Nichita of Moldova in the 57 kg women's freestyle final, bagging a silver.

Anshu comes from a family of wrestlers who had made their mark. Her father, Dharamveer Malik, a wrestler himself, could not hold back his tears as he witnessed his daughter making the country proud.

Back in the 1990s, he was a regular in the Indian team at the junior level and regularly competed in international wrestling competitions. His biggest achievement was to participate at the Cadet World Championship of 1995, where he returned without a podium finish.

However, a knee-injury five years later ended his promising career but he was fortunate to live his dreams through his daughter's win.

"My daughter has fulfilled my dream of winning an international medal," said Dharamveer.

"I had to quit wrestling because of the knee injury and never won an international medal. Though my elder brother Pawan Kumar won the gold medal at the SAFF Games, to see Anshu win a medal at a World Cup surpasses all our achievements and that's what every parent hopes for," he added, reported The Indian Express.

The 45-year-old also revealed that he least expected Anshu to excel in wrestling as she was inclined towards academics in her childhood. His hopes, instead, had rested on his son Shubham. Incidentally, Anshu started to develop a keen interest in the sport after accompanying her brother to a training session.

Also Read: Punjab: Former Hockey Player Trains Children In Rural Areas After Accident Crushes His Dreams