Another Feather In India's Cap: Priya Malik Clinches Gold At World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Just a day after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu scripting history by winning a silver medal at The Tokyo Olympics, another of India's daughters has done the country proud. Priya Malik has successfully clinched gold at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championships hosted in Hungary on Sunday, July 25.

Malik won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal by defeating Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich by 5-0 in the final, reported Republic World.





Girl Power bringing laurels to India!



Heartiest congratulations to #PriyaMalik on winning🥇at World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary.



Proud to see our girls keeping 🇮🇳 flying high on the world stage. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 25, 2021

Hailing from Roorkee in Haryana, Priya Malik had won gold at the Khelo India youth games in Pune in 2019 and then went on to clinch gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi. Meanwhile, prominent personalities, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Minister Smriti Irani, took to Twitter to congratulate her.





Many congratulations to Priya Malik for winning the Gold Medal in the 73kg World Cadet Wrestling Championship. My heart is full of pride!



Wishing all our athletes the very best. May you keep shining. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 25, 2021

