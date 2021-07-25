Sports

Another Feather In India's Cap: Priya Malik Clinches Gold At World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Malik won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal by defeating Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich by 5-0 in the final.

Another Feather In Indias Cap: Priya Malik Clinches Gold At World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Just a day after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu scripting history by winning a silver medal at The Tokyo Olympics, another of India's daughters has done the country proud. Priya Malik has successfully clinched gold at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championships hosted in Hungary on Sunday, July 25.

Malik won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal by defeating Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich by 5-0 in the final, reported Republic World.


Hailing from Roorkee in Haryana, Priya Malik had won gold at the Khelo India youth games in Pune in 2019 and then went on to clinch gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi. Meanwhile, prominent personalities, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Minister Smriti Irani, took to Twitter to congratulate her.


