Anju Bobby George Named Women Of The Year At World Athletics Awards

Sprinter Anju Bobby George received the Women of the year award in the World Athletics Awards. She has bagged this award for her active participation in grooming the nation's talent and promoting gender equality.

Looking Back

In 2003, Anju won a bronze medal in the long jump competition in World Championships. She has actively worked in the field of promoting females in the sports sector which made her receive this award in her name.



As reported by ANI, Anju Bobby George started a sports training academy for girls and till now the academy has achieved a world under 20 medal also. She has always supported school girls for coming forward in the sports field and becoming leaders and hence she bagged this award.

Taking to Twitter, Anju said:

"Truly humbled and honoured to be awarded Woman of the Year by @WorldAthletics There is no better feeling than to wake up everyday and give back to the sport, allowing it to enable and empower young girls! Thank you for recognising my efforts."

Other Awards In The Programme



World Athletes of the year award was bagged by Olympic champions Karsten Warholm of Norway and Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica in the virtual award ceremony. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Thompson Herah won three medals, in 100m, 200m, and the third medal in 4x100 m relays.

Speaking to the media he revealed that his next target is the World Championship Oregon where he is also expecting some crowd as well as he didn't get any in Tokyo Olympics.



