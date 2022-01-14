Tamil Nadu's Coconut Vendor Donates ₹1 Lakh To Government School

In a heartwarming incident, a generous coconut vendor donated ₹1 lakh to a government school near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu.

M Thaimmal runs a coconut shop with her husband Arumugam in Chinnaveerampatti village panchayat, has donated money to the Panchayat Union Middle School in the village. According to N. Inbakkani, the school's headmaster, Thaimmal visited the school on January 8 and presented a cheque of ₹1 lakh to Inbakkani.

According to The Hindu, the headmaster said, "She heard that the school was looking for funds under the Namkku Name Scheme to construct a building for the school."

Later, on January 11, S. Vineeth, the Collector, felicitated Ms Thaiammal and her husband at Collectorate for their generous contribution.

Donation For Constructing School's New Building

Currently, the school is running at a capacity of 650 students. The strength is going up as there has been an increase in admissions recently. To accommodate the increasing number of students, the school needs around 15 lakh to construct the new building with additional classrooms, and its alumni have been donating regularly. The school will mark 100 years of its inception in 2025; the same year school plans to get the new building.

Saved ₹2500/Month To Donate

In conversation with the Hindu, Ms Thaiammal said, "I have been saving Rs 2500 per month in the hope of donating to a good cause". The amount she donated was her saving of over three years. She came to know that the panchayat Union Middle School was looking for funds as her husband, son, and daughter had studied in this school; she said she wanted to do her bit to improve its facilities.

