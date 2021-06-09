RukJaanaNahi: A Spotify Initiative To Share The Stories Of Hope In India's Raging Pandemic!

India is reeling through an unprecedented crisis. Loss, despair and heartbreaks have overwhelmed our homes and neighbourhoods. The chaos that has shaken the country couldn't, however, shake the spirit of compassion. Amidst the chaos, if there is one thing that has grown, it is the undefeated human spirit. "Chahe Kathin ho ghadi, ay dil sun.. tu zara bhi ghabrana nahi. Tu halaat badalne nikla hai, tu haar kar #RukJaanaNahi!"

When SOS calls filled our days, there have been thousands of strangers who came forward to help those in need of resources. Sometimes, we stood up in support, and at times, we have been at the receiving end of the kindness when our loved ones were suffering. In its bid to acknowledge the efforts of such Good Samaritans, Spotify is helping to recognise these #StoriesOfHope that we should all hear because Ruk jana nahi ek jazba hai jo dikhlata hai desh ka dum!



Rajkummar Rao will mark the extraordinary stories of selfless efforts and great courage through Spotify's limited video and audio series #RukJaanaNahi. This eight-episode series is scheduled to take off on 9th June. Spotify has also released a beautiful poem penned down by the lyricist Swanand Kirkire narrated by Rajkummar.

#StoriesOfHope shall feature several heartwarming stories of the doctors choosing duty despite their losses. The audio series will also account for those who have cooked meals for people in need. These stories are also a journey into the lives of the individuals who went out of their way to distribute masks and smiles, never forgetting the young Indians who used technology to connect patients with medical facilities. The audio series will highlight all the unfiltered tales of these unsung heroes!

Episode one has the remarkable story of a doctor, one of who continued serving in the COVID ICU in Dehradun without leaving his duty to attend the last rites of his father. In the same way, there are other stories like that of a selfless woman who distributed over 20,000 packets of food to health workers, police personnel and street dwellers.



To complement the audio series, Spotify is also producing an Original Podcast that highlights the stories of ordinary people who emerged as heroes we all needed. From frontline workers to doctors, the podcast series will spotlight young Indians and their sacrifices to help other people in need.



Listen to the trailer here, and stream all episodes within the podcast.

