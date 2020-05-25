Get Inspired

Exemplifying Communal Harmony, Sikh Community Members Join Hands To Sanitise Jama Masjid

An Instagram page called Puranidilliwaley wrote, "United Sikh group contacted masjid committee to sanitise the mosque, to promote universal brotherhood and peace, old delhi known for its ganga jamuni tehzeeb."

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   25 May 2020 5:08 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-25T10:41:12+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Nandan M
Image Credit: UNITED SIKHS/Twitter

Ahead of Eid celebrations, members of the United Sikh group joined hands to carry sanitation work in Jama Masjid.

UNITED SIKHS is continuously disinfecting various places of worship in Guru Nagri Amritsar. Today in association with Shiromani Gatka Akhara, UNITED SIKHS Team Sanitize St. Paul's Church. On the occasion, Father Pastor of the Church Raj Kumar thanked the UNITED SIKHS and said that it was a great initiative of the Sikh organization to serve other places of worship and it would enhance the brotherhood of all. ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ ਵਲੋਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਗਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਵਿਖੇ ਵੱਖ ਵੱਖ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਅਸਥਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਟਾਣੂ ਮੁਕਤ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਤਹਿਤ ਅੱਜ ਕੋਰਟ ਰੋਡ ਸਥਿਤ ਸੇਂਟ ਪੌਲ ਚਰਚ ਵਿਖੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗਤਕਾ ਅਖਾੜਾ ਦੇ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਨਾਲ ਸੈਨੀਟਾਈਜ਼ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ । ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਚਰਚ ਦੇ ਫਾਦਰ ਪਾਸਟਰ ਰਾਜ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਨੇ ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਿੱਖ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਦੂਸਰੇ ਧਰਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਸਥਾਨਾਂ ਤੇ ਵੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਸ਼ਾਲਾਂਗਾ ਯੋਗ ਉਪਰਾਲਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਸਭ ਦੀ ਆਪਸੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਕ ਸਾਂਝ ਵਧੇਗੀ । ਇਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ ਦੇ ਹਰਮੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਲੂਜਾ, ਇੰਦਰਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ, ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗਤਕਾ ਅਖਾੜਾ ਦੇ ਉਸਤਾਦ ਕਮਲਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ, ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ,ਹਰਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਸਨ। Join us in our efforts https://www.facebook.com/donate/266659387798756/?fundraiser_source=external_url Volunteer with UNITED SIKHS. https://unitedsikhs.org/join-united-sikhs/ #UNITEDSIKHS #CoronaVirus #Amritsar #Punjab #Feedthehungry #StrongTogether #COVID19 #StayHomeStaySafe #FightAgainstCoronavirus #WeAreOne #RecognizeTheHumanRaceAsOne

The United Sikhs Instagram page reveals that they have been involved in activities of sanitising places of religious gathering across the country.

"UNITED SIKHS is continuously disinfecting various places of worship in Guru Nagri Amritsar. Today in association with Shiromani Gatka Akhara, UNITED SIKHS Team Sanitize St. Paul's Church," they wrote in a post.

Pictures and videos of the initiative are now going viral on the internet.


The United Sikhs on May 15 distributed utility kits for coronavirus patients at quarantine centres in Mohali to the Health and Family Welfare Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu. The kits comprised toothpaste, toothbrush, mosquito repellent, sanitiser, masks, soap, tissue papers, oil, vitamin-C tablets, biscuits and lemon drink.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

