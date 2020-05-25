Exemplifying Communal Harmony, Sikh Community Members Join Hands To Sanitise Jama Masjid

Ahead of Eid celebrations, members of the United Sikh group joined hands to carry sanitation work in Jama Masjid.

Sharing some pictures, an Instagram page called Puranidilliwaley wrote, "United Sikh group contacted masjid committee to sanitise the mosque, to promote universal brotherhood and peace, old delhi known for its ganga jamuni tehzeeb."

The United Sikhs Instagram page reveals that they have been involved in activities of sanitising places of religious gathering across the country.

Today in Jama Masjid, our Sikh brothers sanitize the entire mosque to double the joy of Eid. All religions are made for the welfare of humanity. The time has come to fulfill the purpose for which God has sent us on earth.@mssirsa @TajinderBagga @rpsinghkhalsa @tarunchughbjp pic.twitter.com/DJCqUHNGGd — Real Deepak Kapur™ (@realkapur) May 24, 2020

"UNITED SIKHS is continuously disinfecting various places of worship in Guru Nagri Amritsar. Today in association with Shiromani Gatka Akhara, UNITED SIKHS Team Sanitize St. Paul's Church," they wrote in a post.



Pictures and videos of the initiative are now going viral on the internet.

Sikh community today sanitised Jama Masjid, Delhi. Long Live unity of minorities! Long Live unity of people! Women from the communities in the pictures would have made it more perfect. Pictures from @PDWKB pic.twitter.com/rcZf595y9S — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) May 23, 2020





Sikh Brothers Doing Sanitized Old Delhi Jama Masjid Today..



Thank You For Your Efforts Brothers. pic.twitter.com/6mytAqMlkE — Md Haris (محمد حارس) (@MdHaris01) May 23, 2020

The United Sikhs on May 15 distributed utility kits for coronavirus patients at quarantine centres in Mohali to the Health and Family Welfare Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu. The kits comprised toothpaste, toothbrush, mosquito repellent, sanitiser, masks, soap, tissue papers, oil, vitamin-C tablets, biscuits and lemon drink.



