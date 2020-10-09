Meet #RealChallengers And Team With Royal Challenge To Celebrate Their Challenger Spirit

While the world is caught up with the unprecedented calamity, there are heroes who've emerged from the crowd of regular people and transformed themselves into selfless frontline warriors. They, who give us optimism every day as we wake up into the new normal deserve much more than just gratitude. Their stories of resilience have strengthened a reassuring hope in people during these vulnerable times. The idea of heroes have truly been redefined in the past six months of the year 2020. Royal Challenge Sports Drink have identified such beautiful stories of courage. They celebrate the challenger spirit of the real heroes who have put up a brave fight on behalf of humanity.

One of such heroes, Krysen Rego recognised that along with the rising cases of coronavirus, there exists an impending problem of not just a shortage of masks but also expensive masks. Identifying the gravity of this situation, Rego teamed up with equally concerned and willing people and started making face shields. The team was able to bring down the cost of the face shields to INR 35 per piece which was selling at INR 200-INR 300 per piece at the beginning of the lockdown. Rego and team stepped ahead and actively distributed the face shields among the on-duty police force and hospital workers. Rego's initiative also stands as an example of sustained livelihood for migrant workers who were trained to make these face shields to ensure means of consistent wage when their lives had come to a screeching halt.

Another story of will and commitment for all right reasons has been of the 26-year-old Shubham Dharmsktu whose cell phone unofficially became the helpline for the stranded foreign tourists in India. Receiving over 50 calls every single day, Shubham was able to get them in touch with the authorities who in turn found them shelter until evacuation flights could take them back home to safety. Aligning his ethos with Atithi Devo Bhava, he spent all the savings for his dream camera to help the foreigners in the vulnerable times. His journey indeed speaks volumes of collaborative effort and the idea that we are in this together!