Two Nurses In Punjab Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Write Exams From Hospital's Isolation Ward

"Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for #Covid19. This, however, did not dishearten them..." Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   24 Jun 2020 2:02 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Capt.Amarinder Singh/Twitter

Two nurses from Punjab proved their diligence by taking their exams from the hospital where they were quarantined after contracting coronavirus. Maintaining all social distancing norms, the nurses took their exams from the isolation ward of the hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to applaud their hard work and determination.

"Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for #Covid19. This, however, did not dishearten them and the Government agreed to their request to appear for their exam from the isolation facility itself. #MissionFateh (sic)," he tweeted.

The two women, after contracting the virus, requested the state government to give them permission for taking the exams from the hospital they were admitted in. The nursing entrance exam, held on Sunday, June 21, to fill up 411 posts of staff nurses, was taken by the two candidates after the state government made provisions.

They would be deployed at different government hospitals in the state if they clear the exam.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

