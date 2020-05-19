Pune Auto Driver Helps Feed Migrants Using Money Saved For His Wedding

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, several citizens across the country are going beyond their means to help that worst-hit by the crisis. In one such incident, a 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Pune, Maharashtra, is using the money saved for his wedding to feed the migrant workers and those in distress.

Akshay Kothawale had saved ₹2 lakh for his wedding but postponed the ceremony due to the lockdown. With this money, he is not only helping the migrants but also helping senior citizens and pregnant women by offering them free rides to clinics in his vehicle. Furthermore, he is also going across the city to spread awareness on how to stay protected from the novel coronavirus.

"While working as an auto-rickshaw driver, I could save around ₹2 lakh for my marriage, which was scheduled on May 25. But, due to the lockdown extension, we thought it would not be appropriate to have the ceremony now, so my fiancee and I decided to postpone the marriage," Kothawale told PTI.

Using this money, with the help of his friends, he prepares food for nearly 400 people every day. They then go across the city to distribute the food among migrants and poor people.

"I saw several people on roads who could not even afford to have one meal and were struggling to survive. I and some of my friends then thought of doing something to help the daily wagers and needy people," Kothawale, a resident of Timber market area in Pune, said.

His friends also helped him with money and they then set up a kitchen where they prepare chapatis and sabji (vegetables).

"Using my auto-rickshaw, we distribute one-time meal among people at Maldhakka Chowk near the railway station, Sangamwadi and Yerawada areas," he said.

Kothawale and his friends are planning to provide food to people at least until May 31.