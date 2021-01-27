Parle-G Focuses On Emotional Intelligence Because Genius Wahi Jo Auron Ki Khushi Me Paaye Apni Khushi

In a world where there is a growing empathy deficit, the importance of kindness and care cannot be reiterated enough! Understanding the importance of emotional intelligence, Parle-G through it's latest, redefines the idea of 'genius'. Staying true to the timeless value of spreading happiness by being responsive, Parle-G celebrates the emotional intelligence in children because genius wahi jo auron ki khushi me paaye apni khushi! Through its heartwarming films, Parle-G highlights the natural gifts of selflessness and goodness that are imbibed in the children.



Often, unintentionally, we forget to pause and acknowledge those people who consistently take care of us. In this heartwarming film, a child stops to observe how a mother who is selflessly taking care of everyone is almost taken for granted. Using his emotional capital, the child not just uses his wit to open the eyes of others around him but also helps everyone be responsible for themselves.

A beautiful mind is also an intelligent mind! Looking at the world through an empathetic lens is a skill which can make spaces kinder and happier. This film goes on to exemplify a world where there is awareness of one's privilege and also the sensitivity of one's surroundings. In this film, the little girl engages her emotional genius to empathise with the driver who isn't able to enjoy a day off like her.

In the world of razor-sharp competition, people often find themselves pitted against each other! However, an emotionally cultivated mind continues to believe in the culture of collaboration. This film beautifully encompasses the essence of joy that is found in the happiness of others. It warms a million hearts to see a friend opting out to let a substitute play the game.