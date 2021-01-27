Parle-G Focuses On Emotional Intelligence Because Genius Wahi Jo Auron Ki Khushi Me Paaye Apni Khushi
#GManeGenius films bring out the beautiful world of children as they learn to make sense of their surrounding
In a world where there is a growing empathy deficit, the importance of kindness and care cannot be reiterated enough! Understanding the importance of emotional intelligence, Parle-G through it's latest, redefines the idea of 'genius'. Staying true to the timeless value of spreading happiness by being responsive, Parle-G celebrates the emotional intelligence in children because genius wahi jo auron ki khushi me paaye apni khushi! Through its heartwarming films, Parle-G highlights the natural gifts of selflessness and goodness that are imbibed in the children.
Often, unintentionally, we forget to pause and acknowledge those people who consistently take care of us. In this heartwarming film, a child stops to observe how a mother who is selflessly taking care of everyone is almost taken for granted. Using his emotional capital, the child not just uses his wit to open the eyes of others around him but also helps everyone be responsible for themselves.
A beautiful mind is also an intelligent mind! Looking at the world through an empathetic lens is a skill which can make spaces kinder and happier. This film goes on to exemplify a world where there is awareness of one's privilege and also the sensitivity of one's surroundings. In this film, the little girl engages her emotional genius to empathise with the driver who isn't able to enjoy a day off like her.
In the world of razor-sharp competition, people often find themselves pitted against each other! However, an emotionally cultivated mind continues to believe in the culture of collaboration. This film beautifully encompasses the essence of joy that is found in the happiness of others. It warms a million hearts to see a friend opting out to let a substitute play the game.
Talking of the initiative, Mayank Shah, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products, said, "We are excited to launch such a valuable campaign which is close to our beliefs for the Parle-G biscuits brand. The message, 'In the joy of others, lies our own', is the overall theme of the ads, that showcases qualities like empathy and kindness, which is much-needed in the world that we live in today. Emotional intelligence is not talked about or recognized in our early years that strengthens our character with self and social awareness. There is a need to walk that extra mile to support and make people happy. I hope that these films inspire and connect with our loyal customers and their strong association with Parle-G."
The new #GManeGenius films indeed bring out the beautiful world of children as they learn to make sense of their surrounding. It preserves the definition of true genius in children which springs out of their inherent goodness and their belief in bringing each other up. The Logical Indian appreciates the thought put out by Parle-G in its bid to bring in the fresh breath of optimism with emotional intelligence.