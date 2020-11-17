The Story Of IPS Officer Mohita Sharma, The Next #KBC12 Crorepati Winner!

"Agar accha nahi kheli to log sochenge ki kaise kaise log aa jaate hai service mein". Mohita Sharma, an IPS officer of Jammu & Kashmir cadre, etched history by winning 1 crore in tonight's episode of KBC. The historic moment sweetened by mixed emotions warmed a million hearts in the country.



Mohita whose life's story is far from ordinary has not only been making the nation proud through her services, but her victory at the show has a delightfully heart-melting "secret" as well. But before we dip into it, let us take a sneak peek into how Mohita made it possible. In her own words, Mohita's UPSC preparation was one of the primary preparations that she relied upon. Her story goes back to the year 2016 when she fought every setback and cleared the civil service examination in the 5th attempt.

Currently posted in Jammu as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mohita believes that uniform is her identity. She also requests people to give due respect to the police force. Her dedication to her profession made Mr Amitabh Bachchan the host of the show applaud her for being a shining example of the police force.

That brings us to the secret of Mohita coming on KBC.

Since the year 2000, her husband has been trying for KBC. This one time, he asked Mohita who he endearingly calls Mitu to register and luckily, she got selected. Mohita, who deeply loves her husband said, "Ever since, his dream became my dream." She met her husband through an online website and got married to him in October of 2019. Mohita, like any romantic partner, loves to surprise her husband by cooking his favourite dishes. Her husband, on the other hand, says Mohita doesn't know how to give surprises. "He knows that I love MCD burgers, so he gets it for me but always calls and tells", she chuckles.

Mohita is all set to attempt the #Sawaal7Croreka. Will this IPS officer create history tonight? Watch the episode tonight at 9 pm only on Sony.