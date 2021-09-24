Overcoming Odds: Medical Student Who Had Robotic Colorectal Surgery Bags Gold Medal

Overcoming all odds, a 28-year-old post-graduate medical student who successfully underwent robotic colorectal surgery at Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery, has now completed her postgraduate studies and won a gold medal.

According to the reports, in 2017, she was diagnosed with low rectal cancer. At that time, she was just 24 and was about to pursue to postgraduate studies. After the diagnosis, she had thought her medical dreams would be halted, as with conventional surgery for this cancer, the patient is left with a colostomy, a surgically-created opening in the body that routes bowel waste into a colostomy bag.

However, with robotic surgery, the cancer was removed and the colon to rectal connection reconstructed, thus preventing a colostomy, said Venkatesh Munikrishnan, consultant colorectal & robotic surgeon. She thought her dreams would be shattered. Hoping for a solution to let her live everyday life without the colostomy bag, she visited Dr. Ventakesh Munnikrishnan, Consultant Colorectal and Robotic Surgeon, at the Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery after the diagnosis.



Struggle and outcome Dr. Ventakesh Munnikrishnan said , "With the robotic colorectal surgery, we were able to remove cancer and reconstruct the colon to rectal, anal connection, thus avoiding a permanent colostomy. The patient then went on to finish her course and excelled, bagging a gold medal. The benefits of robotic surgery are less blood loss and quicker recovery." In his video message, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, cancers, in particular, are taking a significant toll and colorectal cancers are on the rise, thus becoming a major threat. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said that there had been several advances in minimally invasive techniques, such as robotic colorectal surgery. On Thursday, the hospital celebrated the completion of five years of the Robotic Colorectal Surgery Programme. "Over the last few years, there have been several advances in minimally invasive techniques such as robotic colorectal surgery, which has led to a significant change in the management of colorectal diseases," said Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson. The occasion also marked the completion of five years since the Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery began offering minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques and technology.

Also Read: Senior Citizens, Disabled Can Now Get COVID Jab At Home



