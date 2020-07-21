NibhayeVaade : An Initiative To Sustain Families Affected By Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan brought Kolkata to a standstill during COVID-19. The eastern Indian city of Kolkata was hit and left devastated by a powerful cyclone.



Amphan made landfall, lashing coastal areas with ferocious wind and rain. Thousands of trees were uprooted in the gales, electricity and telephone lines brought down and houses flattened.

Many of Kolkata's roads are flooded and its 14 million people are without power. Coronavirus restrictions had been hindering emergency and relief efforts. COVID-19 and social-distancing measures made mass evacuations more difficult, with shelters unable to be used to full capacity.

ICICI Lombard along with Kolkata Police provided ration kits to 8,000 families affected by Cyclone Amphan. This has ensured that each family can sustain themselves during tough times. In addition to the ration kits, ICICI Lombard had provided 50 automatic disinfectant spray machines for the front-line warriors, especially the enforcement agencies- to shield them from COVID-19

The Logical Indian appreciates the efforts of ICICI Lombard in collaboration with Kolkata Police, for coming forward to create a wave of hope. The initiative is creating a much-needed impact to help the people rendered disadvantaged in these times of crisis.

#NibhayeVaade