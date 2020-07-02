Gurugram Students Save Over 1,000 Litres Of Wasted RO Water Daily Using DIY Plumbing System

Amid the focus on regularly washing hands for 20 seconds in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, a group of students in Gurugram has come up with an initiative to identify ways to tackle issues related to water depletion in local neighbourhoods.

According to a News18 report, after identifying and addressing real-world issues, Fluid Force, the team of five students - Piya Sharma, Aditya Tanwar, Mohammad Umar, Jeiya Khurana and Arjun Singh Bedi - are focusing on the water wastage of RO (Reverse Osmosis) systems.

Realising that the general methods of conserving the wasted water in buckets and reusing it for household chores, washing cars, etc. were not effective, the team 'came up with an idea of designing a setup, which redirects the wastewater to the kitchen tap making the reuse process automatic.'

"We were shocked to realise that a standalone RO wastes 3 liters of water for every 1 liter that it purifies," the team told the media.

The students' DIY system could save 1,00,000 litres of water in 15 days.

"Our first step was to design, prototype and test multiple prototypes in our school including testing various taps, motors to arrive at the best possible setup. Our school financed the design, and our teachers helped us in the process from design to implementation," the team said.

Once the project was successfully implemented within the school premises, they started installing it at a few local houses and homes of friends and relatives to further test its effectiveness.

The students then visited commercial and public places like Pirates of Grill, where the instalment saves around 600 litres per day. The system is also installed at a number of other places and saves 900 litres/day in Tamil Nadu Dosa Corner, 150 litres/day in Saumya Ayurvedic and 300 litres/day in Commissioner's Office, among others.

The team also sought permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Amit Khatri, to get a wider reach in the public sector. One of the biggest hurdles for the students was to come up with a product design that "does not disturb the aesthetics of a house."

The system was developed as a part of the Shiv Nada school's annual fest - Colloquium, where students work in teams with diverse skill sets to help them understand the process of identifying similar problems and finding a solution.