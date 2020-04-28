COVID-19: Defeating All Odds, Differently-Abled Stitch Masks For Needy In J&K, Kerala

Each and every individual across the world have been doing their bit in a fight against COVD-19 pandemic, exhibiting awareness and generosity to others despite self vulnerability.

Madhu, a 28-year old differently-abled right from her birth, has been stitching masks using her legs for the needy. She has been stitching from a young age. So when the Prime Minister requested everyone to contribute create some she began stitching. As she picked up skill in her activity, she earned a ton of applause in her hometown Udhampur, Jammu &Kashmir.

"I have distributed more than 100 masks till now. I appeal to everyone to stay at home and wear masks when stepping out," she said while speaking to ANI.

Madhu expressed her desire to get better at tailoring, without letting her disability come in her way, and intends to open a tailoring shop, providing training to alike persons like her so that they can become independent.



Similarly, Raji Radhakrishnan, a differently-abled from Thirumala Kunnappuzhab, Kerala, has beaten all odds and has joined the battle against COVID19 in the state.

Raji has made more than 1000 masks at home, following the directions of the Health Department of Kerala, for the health workers, police for free of costs. Learning tailoring from her mother, she has not only encouraged people to come forward and initiate to curb this outbreak with joint efforts. State health minister K.K Shailaja took to twitter, lauding Raji's contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

Despite their ongoing challenges of daily life, specially-abled people are additionally facing the summons of this outbreak, with only a few hospitals in India accessible with facilities for these people. Where there have been many instances of specially-abled people being overlooked during this outbreak, such stories highlight their feats in stunning skills they possess, setting an example for the world.

