#PortraitsOfPurposeIndia: Calling Everyday Heroes To Submit Inspiring Stories For A Chance To Get Awarded Rs. 50,000
Have you been getting bogged down with the emotional rollercoaster that has been the last 6 months? The novel coronavirus has brought the world to its knees, and we see people from all walks of life confronting unexpected challenges to tackle the pandemic. It has presented us with stories of hopelessness and despair from all around.
But every cloud has a silver lining. These turbulent times witnessed the rise of many everyday heroes who went out of their way to demonstrate their selflessness. Their acts of purpose deserve to be shared and celebrated, and their tribe increased.
DBS Bank aims to celebrate these inspiring stories through its Portraits of Purpose Initiative. This just might be the boost we all need to lift our spirits, get inspired and look forward to a better future.
A unique intervention, run purely on social media, DBS Bank is curating stories from across the country from individuals and organizations that went beyond expectations, to extend a helping hand. With #PortraitsOfPurposeIndia they will award 10 everyday heroes with INR 50,000* each to empower them, so that they can continue pursuing the causes they are passionate about. The best part about this- no good deed is too small! You can share your story, or someone who inspires you and spread the word.
The bank is joined by their purpose-driven brand ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar, who put out a call on his own social media handles to encourage people to participate and send in their entries.
If you know of a story that deserves to be celebrated, you can send in your entry by sharing it on social media with a relevant image, tag and follow DBS Bank handles and use the hashtag #PortraitsOfPurposeIndia to stand a chance to be featured and shortlisted for the award of Rs. 50,000.*
Please make sure your profile is public to ensure your entry is recorded.
While physical limitations have had us all homebound, the pandemic has not been able to diminish the light of goodwill and promise, thanks to these champions of humanity.
The Logical Indian expresses its gratitude to all such heroes and appreciates the efforts of DBS Bank India to shine a light on these changemakers. The stories of these heroes holding ground in humanity's collective war deserve the attention for all the right reasons.