A Film By Dabur Hajmola That Brings Out Untold Stories Of Humanity With #AchhaiKaChatkara

Throughout history, many extraordinary people have chosen to come forward and serve their life to society, inspiring others to do remarkable things. For some people, it is always a sense of duty to rise above and serve their communities. Their names and stories often remain unheard of, but their action leaves a lasting impression on society. Throughout their life, they keep moving with their selfless act, hoping to make the world a better and safe place to live.



Our unsung heroes selflessly fight on humanity's behalf to help people escape the shackles of difficult circumstances and heaps of darkness. Appreciating their efforts, Dabur Hajmola brings out the stories of those who selflessly dedicate themselves to the greater good. The film highlights three characters continuously moving ahead in a mission to bring irreversible change in society where Shilpa Sonal educates underprivileged children, Anchal Bhalla provides food to people in need, and Omkar Nath Sharma collects medicines from people who no longer require them and distributes them to people in need.

This initiative by Dabur Hajmola hopes to inspire people by bringing out positive stories of change backed with powerful insight that touches people's emotions, whom every Indian could sensitise with. The film creates awareness in the subconscious mind of the people with positive and actionable thoughts, carrying a reminder to be good and kind to everyone. Like this, the brand has brought up various campaigns in the past, covering different areas with their glocal approach, which the audience can resonate with.



We, as responsible citizens, can take a step in this direction and create change by doing something impactful to the lives of people. Why don't we take a moment and thank all the unsung heroes for their kind service by echoing their efforts to make the world a better place to live in. Dabur Hajmola urges all to bring forward the untold stories of these heroes with #HajmolaAchhaiKaChatkara, intending to feature the deserving stories on their Instagram handle @hajmolaindia as a token of gratification.

The Logical Indian applauds the efforts of Dabur Hajmola to stand out in creating awareness and encouraging people to add value to people's lives through their dedicated efforts.