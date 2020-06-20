Central Railway Appreciates Motorwoman Operating Local Train In Mumbai Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A motorwoman operating a local train in Mumbai in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis has garnered praise from the Central Railway, which tweeted an image of Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade operating the train, wearing a face shield and mask.

The CSMT-Panvel local train that carried essential staff was operated by Manisha Mhaske Ghorpadeon the harbour line in the Maharashtra's capital.

Applauding Manisha on Twitter, the Central Railways urged passengers to observe safety precautions while travelling in local trains in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

"Mrs Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, motorwoman with face shield and mask, driving CSMT-Panvel local train on harbour line, carrying essential staff as identified by the state government. Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be safe, be alert," Central Railway tweeted.

Netizens too have appreciated Manisha.

