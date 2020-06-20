Get Inspired

Central Railway Appreciates Motorwoman Operating Local Train In Mumbai Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Applauding Manisha on Twitter, the Central Railways urged passengers to observe safety precautions while travelling in local trains in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   20 Jun 2020 9:44 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-20T15:16:36+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: Central Railway/Twitter

A motorwoman operating a local train in Mumbai in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis has garnered praise from the Central Railway, which tweeted an image of Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade operating the train, wearing a face shield and mask.

The CSMT-Panvel local train that carried essential staff was operated by Manisha Mhaske Ghorpadeon the harbour line in the Maharashtra's capital.

Applauding Manisha on Twitter, the Central Railways urged passengers to observe safety precautions while travelling in local trains in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

"Mrs Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, motorwoman with face shield and mask, driving CSMT-Panvel local train on harbour line, carrying essential staff as identified by the state government. Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be safe, be alert," Central Railway tweeted.

Netizens too have appreciated Manisha.


Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

