Kerala: 105-Year-Old Bhageerathi Amma Passes Class 4 Exams With Flying Colours
'Age is no bar to follow one's dreams', is the motto of a 105-year-old great grandmother from Kerala who has passed her fourth standard equivalency examination.
Bhageerathi Amma from Kollam is the oldest student in the country to clear the exam with an impressive score of 205 out of the total 275. Moreover, she scored full marks for Maths - 75 on 75. She had taken the exam for four subjects - Malayalam, 'Nammalum Namukku Chuttum' (Us and what's around us), English and Maths.
For English, the total marks are 50, and for other subjects, 75. While she scored 30 in English, her marks stood at 50 for both Malayalam and Nammalum Namukku Chuttum. Due to difficulty in writing, she had taken three days to complete the three question papers.
To congratulate Bhageerathi on her extraordinary achievement, PS Sreekala, director of Kerala State Literacy Mission, visited her house in Prakkulam.
According to The News Minute report, remembering Bhageerathi's earlier statement that Maths was easy for her and that she aims to complete the class 10 equivalency exam, Sreekala exclaimed, "So you really meant it when you said Math was really easy!"
The gumptious centenarian had appeared for the exam conducted by the state literacy mission last year. The literacy mission announced the results on Wednesday, February 6.
At the age of 9, Bhageerathi Amma gave up her formal education after her mother's demise. She was unable to pursue her wish to study further as she had to take care of her siblings. While in her mid-thirties, she lost her husband and took care of her six children without any help, leaving her with no options to pursue her dreams.
She is a mother to six children and has 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Also Read: Be The Change You Want To See: This 23-Yr-Old Kerala Youth Is Mobilising Youngsters To Take Charge