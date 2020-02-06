Kerala: 105-Year-Old Bhageerathi Amma Passes Class 4 Exams With Flying Colours

'Age is no bar to follow one's dreams', is the motto of a 105-year-old great grandmother from Kerala who has passed her fourth standard equivalency examination.

Bhageerathi Amma from Kollam is the oldest student in the country to clear the exam with an impressive score of 205 out of the total 275. Moreover, she scored full marks for Maths - 75 on 75. She had taken the exam for four subjects - Malayalam, 'Nammalum Namukku Chuttum' (Us and what's around us), English and Maths.

For English, the total marks are 50, and for other subjects, 75. While she scored 30 in English, her marks stood at 50 for both Malayalam and Nammalum Namukku Chuttum. Due to difficulty in writing, she had taken three days to complete the three question papers.

To congratulate Bhageerathi on her extraordinary achievement, PS Sreekala, director of Kerala State Literacy Mission, visited her house in Prakkulam.