Bengaluru Bus Conductor Who Studied 5 Hours Daily Clears UPSC Exam

Inspiring Civil Service aspirants across the country, a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service exams by studying five hours a day.

29-year-old Madhu NC from Malavalli in Mandya had cleared the prelims in June last year, following which he started preparing for the Mains, reported Bangalore Mirror. The results of the Mains were declared this month, which Madhu cleared. He is now preparing for the interview on March 25.

For the exams, Madhu studied Political Science & International Relations, Ethics, Language, General Studies, Maths and Essay Writing. It was his present boss, C Shikha, the managing director of BMTC and an IAS Officer who helped Madhu with the preparations. She is also helping him to prepare for the interview.

Madhu is the first one to receive education in his family. After completing school, he started working as a conductor when he was 19-years-old. Later, he completed his graduation and post-graduation through distance learning and has a Masters in Political Science.

"My parents don't know what exams I have cleared but are very happy for me. I am the first one to be educated in my family," he told the media.

In 2014, Madhu had appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exams but failed to clear it. While he had appeared for the UPSC exams in 2018, he did not pass.

Rather than attending any coaching classes, Madhu prepared for the exams himself, taking help from his seniors at the BMTC head office.

"I watch a lot of youtube videos to learn how to prepare for the interview. I am learning the art of answering questions with confidence. I am very positive and confident that I will clear the interview too," he said. Once he clears the interview, he plans to quit his current job and become an IAS officer.



