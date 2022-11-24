'True Legend-The Future Of Young India' Aims To Celebrate The People Who Are Creating Impact Through Their Acts

Seeing good triumph over evil and believing in a saviour can bring great joy to anyone. Even if these triumphs are a part of literature, television, or movies, we as a society celebrate those triumphs. Ironically the heroes and legends winning them are fictional, and we fail to realize that the true legends which exist can be anyone just like us. They can be a commoner without fame, personality, a great career, and a vast amount of money. What sets them apart is their impressive accomplishments creating an impact on the ground. In achieving these, they often go beyond the call of duty while facing several risks without considering the material outcome. Their only intent is to help someone and make a positive difference. On the downside, they go unsung. So why not celebrate them?





With 'True Legend - The Future of Young India', Seagram's 100 Pipers Glassware and NDTV celebrate individuals who have transcended material success to contribute to the world through their good deeds. The initiative will highlight 'champions of good' in diverse fields such as start-up tech, business innovation, music, sports, environmental conservation, and social work. It will include multiple levels of evaluation, including an NDTV editorial shortlisting process - which selects nominees across these categories to identify and honour true legends.

Ultimately, one 'True Legend' from each of these categories will be selected by the prestigious Jury with the help of public voting.

