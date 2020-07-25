TOI Initiative: Learn And Share The Truth With Newspaper

The worldwide pandemic has taken away much of what we would otherwise take as 'normal'. It doesn't, however, need to take away the simple pleasures of our day to day life at home. What is even an Indian household without a cup of chai and roll of a fresh newspaper? Newspapers have been a trusted source of authentic information where every piece of news is tossed through several expert editorial checks before it makes it to our balconies and verandas hence making it authentic and reliable.



However, the world that has become more complicated off late, there has been a rampant rise in fake news menace. Misinformation is able to find its way through avenues like WhatsApp forwards and group chats. In a scenario like this, the importance of credible sources of news including the daily newspaper become central to navigating the world of information. TOI is striving to bring back trustworthy access to news in the form of newspapers so that our overall fabric is not hit by unverified sources of information.

The times that we live in are not just important to save ourselves from the pandemic but it is also equally important to save ourselves from the spread of fake news. With extreme precaution and safety measures being taken by TOI to bring back newspaper delivery in all homes, it is indeed a relief to know that Indians can safely be empowered with authentic news even in the face of the pandemic. With proper precaution as per WHO guidelines, newspaper delivery can be as secure as any other essential and can be safely accessed by everyone. It is a risk-free way to become media literate which is the need of the hour.



The digitalisation of news may have surely increased the number of updates we receive on our phones but it has in some ways diluted the importance of dedicated long-form and well-articulated pieces that we used to find on our daily newspapers free of frequent pop-ups and interruptions. The Logical Indian appreciates TOI for helping citizens be aware of the importance of subscribing to the authentic sources of news.