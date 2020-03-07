Make Holi Safe And Happy For Women, This Time #BuraNaKhelo

Holi is a festival to celebrate the victory of good over evil with colours that signify the many happy emotions. But more often than not, the festival that is supposed to celebrate the good in the world turns out to be 'not so safe' for women participating in the celebrations as well. Many women taking part in the Holi festival come off at the receiving end of unsolicited touch under the pretext of "Bura na mano Holi hai".

Holi is a festival where everybody has a right to be happy and feel safe. Participation of women over time has dwindled down in the Holi celebrations given the amount of inhibition that every woman face of being touched inappropriately. This International Women's Day, FBB through its latest initiative has taken the opportunity to reiterate that equality and right to live freely must be upheld every day. Through an impactful film that features Indian Actress, Mithila Palkar, FBB has stepped up to raise awareness about the dark side of Holi. "Bura na mano Holi hai" has long been an excuse to get away with bad touch. To ensure that women are respected and made to feel safe, FBB encourages men and women to come together and take a stand against inappropriateness. It's time to be affirmative and avert the status quo because this Holi #BuraNaKhelo.





Holi in all its pure essence should leave pleasant memories for everyone. Speaking about the initiative, Prachi Mohapatra, CMO of FBB says, "Freedom of speech is one of the most powerful medium. Thanks to social media today women are voicing out the stories of their march towards equality. Bura Na Khelo is a campaign that speaks for millions of women out there who have been treated in a wrong way someday or the other. This women's day as we celebrate all our achievements let's continue to support and encourage our race."

#BuraNaKhelo initiative has been collectively supported by over 28 influencers including Sayaani Gupta, Manav Chhabra, Awez Darbar and Shriya Pilgaonkar. FBB as part of the initiative is also celebrating both International Women's Day and Holi by handing out #BuraNaKheloHoli stickers to all customers in support of safe Holi for women. The Logical Indian appreciates FBB for stepping up and speaking up for making the celebration of Holi a safe space for all women.