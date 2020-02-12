Awareness

Ratan Tata Comes To Rescue Woman Bullied For Calling Him "Chhotu", Wins Hearts

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 12 Feb 2020 9:43 AM GMT
Image Credit: Ratan Tata/Instagram

The thread of sharp criticisms was soon interrupted by Ratan Tata himself, who defended the lady in the most measured manner.

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, is being hailed by netizens for his thoughtful reply to a woman who called him "chhotu" on one of his Instagram posts.

Ratan Tata joined Instagram in October 2019 and reached one million followers on the platform on Tuesday, February 11.

Soon after, the 82-year-old businessman put up a post to celebrate the milestone.

"I've just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues," he wrote.

While Tata was showered with compliments and congratulatory comments, one Instagram user was slammed on the social media platform for commenting "Congratulations chhotu". She was criticised for her "disrespectful" and "shameful" comment.

She defended her action by claiming that "he is an idol for everyone" and "from love I can say anything."

The thread of sharp criticisms was soon interrupted by Tata himself, who defended the lady in the most measured manner.

"There is a child in each of us. Please treat this young lady with respect," he wrote.


On February 12, Tata once again took to Instagram to talk about the incident in the form of Instagram stories.

"A very innocent young lady expressed her heartfelt sentiments yesterday and called me a 'kid' in one of her comments," Tata wrote.


"She was bullied and disrespected for this, and in the end, she deleted her sentiments," he further wrote.


"I appreciate and respect the heartfelt note that the young lady had left me, and hope she will not refrain from posting again," he added.


In the age of cyberbullying and harassment, Ratan Tata's dignified response restores our faith in modesty and simplicity.


