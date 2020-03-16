Powering Entrepreneurial Dreams Of Homemakers, Britannia Marie Gold's #MyStartupContest2 Is The Wind Beneath Their Wings

Often women who grow into marriage somehow pack away their personal aspirations and ambitions in a suitcase. Thanks (No Thanks) to the tight social construct that often restrict women from listening to their hearts and stepping up to realise their own dreams. They invest all their time and effort having children and looking after the house. Simple as it may sound, being a homemaker is challenging and demands a great deal of resilience. The amount of will and energy that goes into fulfilling their duties at home truly makes them superstars of sorts. No rewards for guessing that they are not only capable but also ready to be 'more'.

#BritanniaMarieGold acknowledges and celebrates the homemakers for being the absolute rock stars that they are! Therefore, the brand has come up with an initiative to help them do more. Britannia Marie Gold in association with Skill India and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has taken a step ahead to fund the dreams of the homemakers through #MyStartUpContest2 so that they can pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

With #MyStartUpContest2, the top most ideas shall have an opportunity to kick start their dream venture with a sum of Rs.10 Lacs each. Not only this: the top 10,000 ideas will also have the opportunity to win certified training programmes, created in association with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Every homemaker can pitch in her business idea and the winners can thus embark on their journey to become successful entrepreneurs. #KyunkiBahutKuchHaiKarna.









Britannia Marie Gold has championed the cause by understanding the importance of financial independence of homemakers hoping to take off on their entrepreneurial journey. The last season of #MyStartUpContest was concluded in the year 2018 and saw heartwarming stories of women emerging with pride as classy business women. Lalita Patil who believes that 'every homemaker has an entrepreneur in her' after winning the contest started her restaurant Gharachi Aathwan in Thane.









On the other hand, Vijayeeni Sahoo from Bhubaneshwar started her own tailoring boutique with the cash prize that she had won at the contest. Today, she has not just come off as a successful entrepreneur herself but is also using this opportunity to empower other homemakers by teaching them tailoring so even they can make something out of their lives.









Homemakers have proved their might on all fronts. Once they decide what they want to do then the sky's the limit. Therefore, their skills, will and ambition must not be confined in the gender roles laid out by society. The Logical Indian appreciates the initiative taken by Britannia Marie Gold to empower the homemakers by helping them live their dreams in reality.