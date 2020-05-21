One Nation One Voice: A Song For Corona Warriors Supported By Asian Paints Through PM Cares Fund

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought us to a juncture where it feels like languishing in lockdown has become the new normal. But it has also been a moment for the world to realise the strength and solidarity that each one has exhibited against fear and uncertainty. But if the mechanisms around us are working fine, let us collectively thank the frontline workers. The front liners of this country also called the corona warriors have shown extraordinary courage to help us in the lockdown. Asian Paints continuing its solidarity with the nation in the COVID-19 world has stepped forward to show support to the corona warriors once again with a heartwarming gesture. It has been a generous contributor to the PM Cares fund as one of the key sponsors of the new National Anthem dedicated to the front liners- One Nation One Voice which was rolled out on May 17th, 2020 on Sunday.

Music is the food for the soul, they say! The song of hope, unity and gratitude to the corona warriors that has been beautifully put together by Sonu Nigam, Srinivas and Sanjay Tandon is titled Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudev Kutumbakam. The song has seen a record-breaking contribution of 200 singers from the 'Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA)' who all came together in this acapella rendition in 14 languages. In quite a unique setup, each artist recorded their part of the song in their respective homes in view of the lockdown. Walking past all odds, in a never-seen-before gesture, a vast canopy of legendary singers came together for a cause. Singing in fourteen different languages, celebrated singers like Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, SP Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Jasbir Jassi and 80 other artists joined hands.

In its remarkable gesture, Asian Paints has already committed a generous sum of 35 crores to the PM Care funds and other CM funds to fight the COVID-19 crisis. It is indeed exemplary that despite so many challenges, India has come together, united more than ever to destabilise the pandemic. What is more profound is the fact that it takes just one beautiful song to weave together this emotion of unity. The song has ladles of love in different languages that include Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujrati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Rajasthani and Odiya. The song has been released in over 100 platforms including television, radio, social media, apps, OTT, DTH etc.

Commenting on Asian Paints role, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said, "Asian Paints has always been a responsible brand that cares. Amidst the challenging future we as a nation are facing today, there is no better time to step up and take action. Given our emotional connect with homes we are proud to power these profound voices, from almost 200 coveted homes of the most acclaimed artists in our country. As an Indian Brand, we feel energized in supporting our countrymen and women by aiding PM Cares Fund. One Nation One Voice is not just an anthem but a movement that reflects the current emotions of the people. We are certain it will inspire and bring our country together in coming out of this crisis stronger than before."

Asian Paints being one of the most invested contributors in the fight against COVID-19 definitely stands out as one of the greatest allies of the countrymen and frontlines. With this beautiful gesture of putting together a song that can send up many high notes of optimism around, Asian Paints has actually helped in colouring the air with positivity across the country. The Logical Indian appreciates Asian Paints for the amount of care that it has shown and the length of action that it has taken.