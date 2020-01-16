'Triple Seat, Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe': Maha Police Uses "3 Idiots" To Warn Against Triple Riding

On the occasion of National Road Safety Week, the Maharashtra Police decided to go the unconventional social media way to create awareness on road safety.

The Maharashtra Police tweeted a picture from the movie '3 Idiots' to warn the two-wheeler riders against the downside of triple riding and not wearing a helmet. A still from the movie shows Bollywood actors R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Aamir Khan triple-riding a scooter without a helmet.

The tweet, read, "Dil Jo Tera Baat Baat Pe Ghabraaye, Driver Idiot Hai, Pillion Pyaar Se Usko Samjha Le #AalIzzNotWell #RoadSafetyWeek"," tagging R Madhavan who was apparently riding the vehicle.

Madhavan's Response

Responding to the Maharashtra Police's 3 Idiots tweet, actor R Madhavan tweeted another real picture of him complying with the road safety rules. The actor can be seen riding a bike, alone, wearing a helmet on his head hinting his stance on not riding a triple seat, helmetless.

National Road Safety Week

According to the World Health Organization's Global report on road safety, road accidents are recognized as the leading cause of deaths among youth between the ages of 5-29.

The 31st National Road Safety Week that is being observed from 11th to 17th January 2020 is the initiative by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' 2018 data on the Road Accidents in India stated that a total of 4,67,044 road accidents occurred across India in 2018. These accidents killed 1,51,417 individuals.

