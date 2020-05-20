Lenovo SmarterEd: Changing Learning Landscape By Making Education Free, Accessible And Inclusive

Nelson Mandela once said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." It is indeed true especially in the Indian context where at least 39% of the overall population are children below the age of 18. The purpose of quality education is the holistic development of a child. It can help every kid transition into individuals of merit, open up employment avenues for them, help them transcend their financial boundaries and moreover make them more valuable citizens of the country.

Apart from this, much has already been reiterated about the importance of education. However, trotting just a little on the ground reality, all hopes of a dynamic learning infrastructure falls flat in the face of the grim reality of education in this country. The challenges are many but one that charts on the top is the unavailability of teachers in the classrooms. As evidence of a staggering predicament, a number of reports claim that India is one of those countries with the lowest student-teacher ratio. It compromises on the overall quality of learning for many reasons, a vast learning gap being one of the worst. To add to the plight, these uncertain lockdown times have only aggravated the problem.

A child requires a good educational system in place to grow intellectually and emotionally. With challenges at hand, it becomes imperative to put together a solution-oriented infrastructure to solve the education crisis in the country. In the ever-evolving world of technology, Lenovo has recently rolled out its Lenovo SmarterEd technology that has effectively emerged as a solution to bridge the learning gap in the country. Lenovo SmarterEd, more than anything, has democratized education in the most effective way by making it accessible to all students free of cost irrespective of their backgrounds and geographies.

Lenovo SmarterEd is a remodelled, flexible and customised learning solution for children based on their preference of learning method so that the dynamic process of education takes a long road from the conventional rote learning formula. Launched in collaboration with eVidyaloka, a non-profit organisation (NGO), Lenovo SmarterEd not just makes the classes participatory and interesting, it also gives an opportunity to young educators to volunteer for the one-on-one learning sessions with the student. It gives the much-needed flexibility to the students from class 5th to 12th to choose their teachers, subject and even time slot as per their preference. The learners and the teachers are matched based on the algorithms that best suit their style. Besides, the platform is inclusive in terms of the language mediums it supports like English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

It is indeed true that with changing times, it is important to change the way education is delivered to the children of this country. A civilisation can only progress if every child is educated. The Logical Indian appreciates Lenovo for showing up as a solution to long drawn impending challenges in the field of education like accessibility, teacher-student ratio, quality learning etc.