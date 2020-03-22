Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's How Indian States Are Gearing Up To Combat COVID-19

Novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected nearly 315 individuals in India, as of March 21, 2020, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation about coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, March 19.

In his 30-minute television address, PM Modi asked the citizens to follow a one-day 'Janata Curfew' (voluntary self-isolation) on March 22 to prevent community transmission of the virus and adopt social distancing as significant preventive measures.

He also added that hospital visits for routine-checkups and panic-hoarding of supplies should be avoided.

The Modi government has instructed the states on the closure of public places which includes educational institutions, cinema halls, and malls.

Also, the government has ordered work-from-home for all private-sector employees except essential services. It has also advised children below 10 and senior citizens (above 65), except government servants, medical staff and public representatives, to stay at home

A ban on all international commercial flights from landing in India for a week starting March 22 has been imposed.

Additionally, the Centre has also advised Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to foreign countries.

Measures Taken By State Governments To Detect, Treat and Reduce COVID-19 Transmission

Maharashtra

With 47 cases, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The state government has announced a shutdown in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad. However, essential services including banking, telephone and internet, medical and transportation will be excluded. The government stamps the hand of all individuals under home quarantine for quick identification and prevention of their interaction with the general public. An act of evading the compulsory quarantine or breaking home quarantine would be a punishable offence. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a fine of Rs. 1000 for spitting in public places. The Thackeray government has decided to reduce the load on public transport services, including suburban locals, to 50 per cent. Standing journey on buses has been prohibited to avoid crowding and ensure social distancing Curtailment on the use of public transport has been advised.

Kerala

The second worst-hit state in the country has reported 28 COVID-19 positive cases including two foreigners.



CM Pinarayi announced an economic package of ₹20000 crores, to mitigate the coronavirus crisis Government announces the provision of free rice to everyone, regardless of their economic status, for one month. Corona care homes near all four international airports will soon be opened to prevent secondary infection State government is using robots to create awareness on prevention of the disease. A carefully crafted menu is being prepared and served to the coronavirus patients. Additionally, books are being made available to patients at the facility. Periodical review of the available healthcare facilities, including hospital beds and ICUs are being carried out by the local bodies. Apart from measures like shutting down of schools and imposing travel bans, the government is delivering daily essentials to the coronavirus patients and their families.

Uttar Pradesh

There are 19 people who have been tested positive in the state. Closure of all educational institutions, cinema halls and tourist places till April 2



Competitive and other examinations have reportedly been postponed till the same



All govt school students from classes one to eight will get promoted without having to appear for the examination.



Government is planning on the proposal to cash transfer a certain amount to labourers earning daily wages to shield them from potential losses.



Restaurants, coffee houses, dhabbas have been ordered to remain shut in Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur till March 31

Delhi 17 people have been reportedly infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital Delhi metro services will remain shut on Sunday, March 22, during the Janata Curfew

CM Kejriwal announced the closure of malls amid the outbreak. However, grocery and pharmacy stores will be operational.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will conduct random thermal scanning of passengers at all metro stations.

Shutdown has been imposed on restaurants but food take-away and deliveries have been permitted.

Gathering of more than 20 people has been banned.

Stamping of home-quarantined individuals and legal consequences for fleeing the facility is being carried out.

Disinfection of the state buses and metro trains are reportedly being done on an everyday basis.



Karnataka In Karnataka, 15 people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Yediyurappa government has announced a corpus fund of Rs 200 crore to fight the COVID-19 outbreak

The government had earlier announced a partial lockdown till March 31.

Announcement of stamping and provision of a 15-day quarantine for the individuals returning from other countries.

A new helpline number 080-46848600 and 080-66692000 have been made operational apart from 104.

