Quarantine 101: Here Is Why It Is Safe To Order In Your Favourite Fresh Meal Online

India is already into its second week of the 21 days stay home to fight the coronavirus pandemic. However, in the middle of all the panic, a series of misinformation is afloat about how secure is it to use food delivery services that come under the essential items. While the government has given a clean chit for food deliveries to be operational, a number of misinformation regarding the safety of these services have sent people into frenzies. According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, cooked food is not the source of corona transmission. Come on you don't breathe food! Here are a few reasons that will dismiss all your inhibition about ordering in a fresh meal!

Social Distancing- Why Is Ordering From Outside Not Bad?

To begin with, it is important to note that the reason why online food delivery has been exempted by the government from being imposed under the lockdown is to ensure that more and more people are able to stay indoors and maintain social distancing to save up on large gatherings outside food takeaways.

Best Practices- Tell Me What To Do?

Food delivery service providers have taken assertive measures to train its delivery executives for the best practices. It includes maintaining proper hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene as well as identification of associated symptoms if at all. In addition, when you receive your food package, a simple practice of taking out food in a clean container, disposing of the package and washing your hands before eating can keep you end to end secure.

Safety Measures- How Do I Know That My Delivery Person Is Not Contaminated?

A number of precautionary measures have been mandated for the staff and delivery executives to abide by! This includes temperature check every day, temperature check for delivery executives before hand over of the delivery item and if it is a food delivery service, these precautions are specially taken care of in addition to the regular kitchen safety checks.

Contactless Delivery Guidelines- No Need To Even Meet The Delivery Executive!

Contactless delivery services have come into the picture to ease the practice of social distancing. Customers can take proactive measures to keep themselves and the delivery executives safe by opting for cashless transactions as a mode of payment to avoid having to come into contact. In addition, the customers can also request the delivery executive to leave the package by the door if the customer is unwell or even if they prefer to do so!

Ethics- You Did Some Good!

When people consider ordering food online, they do in a way, also contribute to keeping some people employed so that they can easily get by the lockdown period. In addition, when a delivery person brings you your biriyani, it is always a good idea to be respectful and tip them with love and some extra cash.

In conclusion, It is in the best interest of all people to contain themselves and feel comfortable subscribing to online delivery services. Just a little precaution and bam! You can have a fresh meal of your choice right at your doorstep!