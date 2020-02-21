[Watch] "I Want To Kill Myself": Aussie Mom Shares Heartbreaking Video Of Her 9-Yr-Old Son After He Was Bullied, Attracts Worldwide Outpour

In a heartbreaking video that has surfaced on social media, an Australian boy who was born with Achondroplasia dwarfism, sobs in his family's car after some child at his school taunted him.

This is a firsthand account of the horrifying effects of bullying brought to the fore by the child's mother, Yarraka Bayles.

"I wish I could stab myself in my heart," weeps nine-year-old Quaden Bayles. "I want someone to kill me. Give me a knife – I want to kill myself. I just want to die right now," a teary-eyed Quaden can be seen saying.

Yarraka shared the video in an attempt to raise awareness about bullying in schools and asked for advice from other parents on how to deal with her son.

"I want people to know, this is the effect bullying has," Yarraka can be heard saying. "This is what bullying does. All it takes is one more instant, and you wonder why kids are killing themselves."

"I want people to know how much this is hurting us as a family … I've got to constantly keep my eye on him because of the suicide attempts," she adds.

Ever since the video went viral, it has received millions of views and garnered support, including from athletes from the Indigenous Australian professional rugby league.

Yarraka says in the video, "Nobody knows the battles we face in private," Bayles says in the video. "I usually share all the positive highlights, but this stuff needs to be addressed to save our babies' lives."

Bullying can have a devastating effect on a child's mental health and well-being. With the constant humiliation and social isolation, they become emotionally withdrawn and self-contained, eventually sinking into an unhappy world. If the emotional state persists for a longer duration, children might develop suicidal tendencies.

In the video, Yarraka Bayles neither accuses her child's bully nor the school but urges schools to educate children about people with disabilities so that they can be saved from ridicule, harassment and humiliation.

The Logical Indian condemns any form of bullying and urges educational institutes to educate children and ensure they grow up in a healthy environment.

Global Outpour

The video went viral on social media and was covered by many reputed news organisations around the world including the BBC. Several celebrities such as Hugh Jackman too came forward in support of the Quaden





