Here's A Student-Led Community Platform That Helps Talent Meet Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic skyrocketed India's unemployment rate to 20.8 per cent in the first wave. After the first two waves subsided, employment finally caught up as the manufacturing and service sector resumed work.

Therefore, when the educated youth was on the lookout for better career opportunities, a team of Prem Prakash, Arpit Bansal and Amitabh Kumar came together to form Youth Online Learning Opportunities (YOLO).



Youth-Oriented Organization For Upskilling

YOLO helps the youth tap into the opportunities already available in the market. While speaking to The Logical Indian, Prem Prakash, one of the founders of the startup, shared, "The textbook knowledge is very different from what happens on the ground in a job. Therefore, internship opportunities provide the youngsters with a platform to test their skills and learn on the job". Therefore, YOLO is a youth-oriented organization in which the youngsters manage to upskill and mentor the students in college or those who have just passed out from college.

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Prem Prakash said, "We came up with this idea when people had already gotten accustomed to decentralization and online working. We realized that people still hesitate to take up remote working opportunities".

Contrary To The Idea Of Ed-Tech

YOLO enables like-minded individuals to come together and form communities, thereby opening doors of opportunities for them. The startup, which started in November 2021 and is based in Goa, was created by Prem Prakash, Arpit Bansal and Amitabh Kumar. It began with providing internships to over 1,000 youngsters who shaped YOLO in its current form.

Prem also emphasized that the platform is contrary to the idea of ed-tech, which educates people in different fields. On the other hand, YOLO enables individuals to unleash their opportunities in their field of education, thereby maximizing the youth's output.

