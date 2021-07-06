This Cafe In Delhi Sets Example Of Inclusivity By Employing Specially-Abled Staff

A venture which started in 2016 as a brainchild of six friends, Echoes Cafe in South Delhi serves portions of positivity and yummy treats. The entire staff at this cafe includes a group of deaf and mute individuals who communicate only through sign language. Every customer is provided with a notepad on entering the cafe, for them to write their order and every table has placards kept on them with frequent requests.

Cafe Echoes echoes the social responsibility of every individual. It mirrors the founders' mindset that came up with a business idea of earning profits while benefitting the less privileged. Food bloggers from the lively capital city review it as a must-visit for their followers. The cafe is seamlessly managed and run by people with hearing and speaking disabilities.

About The Cafe: Inclusivity Of Specially-Abled In Society

One of the founders, Sahib, said that they wanted to build a place with a lot of interactivity, motivating interiors and mouth-watering food that would provide immense social satisfaction. Ivan, a regular visitor of the cafe said that he was delighted to see how the cafeteria functions.

"The staffers are amazing, and they are special because they communicate so seamlessly with one another, even after being unable to speak or hear. The cafe remains exclusive and well organised," Ivan said.

In 2017, a new law under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment made it mandatory to provide disabled persons with easy access to justice, free education, the responsibility of local authorities to provide them with employment opportunities. The Supreme Court had previously acknowledged the discrimination employment opportunities that the disabled faced in our society.

