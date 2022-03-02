This Tamil Nadu-Based Data Scientist Aims To Provide Over 1000 Jobs, Set To Secure NFT Transaction Across Globe

Vijay Pravin Maharajan was born in a Village – South Achampatti near Sankarankovil, Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. Like any other small-town boy, he completed his primary education and opted for engineering. His father works in the police force while his mother is a school teacher.

However, what makes him stand out from the crowd is that Mahajan is currently recognised as one of India's best 40 data scientists. In 2020, he was among the top 20 data scientists chosen to be followed on LinkedIn.



After a brilliant academic career and completing his engineering from Kongu Engineering College in Tuticorin, Maharajan aspired to study in Germany for his Masters from the Technical University, Munich. As always, being a topper, he excelled in his studies and worked for leading German corporations such as Telefonica, Volkswagen, and Siemens. Although he trained as an electrical engineer, his early career led him to data analytics, which came to be a turning point in his life.

After working in the world of data for eight years, Maharajan decided to launch his own company. This led to bitsCrunch-an analytics firm in the NFT (non-fungible token) space. NFT is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded.



Types of NFT data units may be associated with digital files such as photos, videos, and audio. Because each token is uniquely identifiable, NFTs differ from blockchain cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.



Within no time after launching his startup, Maharajan came to be known as an expert in data science, which was relatively a new area in the early 2010s.



bitsCrunch is headquartered in Germany as Blockchain is not fully regulated in India. However, the company is also operating in Tamil Nadu, India. Founded in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the startup provides AI-enabled securing services to bolster the NFT Ecosystem.

"It was a well-thought-out decision. NFT sales hit $ 25 billion in 2021, and it is growing fast with Metaverse in place (a fully-realised digital world that exists beyond the world in which we live," Maharajan said.

One Of The Top Artificial Intelligence Companies

The 30-year-old claims that bitsCrunch is one of the top four Artificial Intelligence companies in Munich, Germany, specialising in Blockchain technology. He believes that blending a proven technology like AI with Blockchain can do wonders and make the ecosystem much safer and more reliable.



"We are data experts. We crunch each and every bit of data and that's the reason behind the name 'bitsCrunch'," Maharajan said.

The young entrepreneur has built up a cross-functional team having people with over 25 years of experience in data analytics, machine learning, AI, and Blockchain. He wants to provide employment to people from Tamil Nadu and other southern regions of the country. He is also hiring women, particularly those who have taken a break for personal reasons. He aims to expand his business venture with over 1000 employees in the next five years.



bitsCrunch now offers four products:



NFT Information Center - A real-time NFT analytics dashboard and portfolio tracker.

AI Enhanced Safety Feature (Scour) - an AI agent that acts as a watchdog to flag spoofing transactions that manipulates both volume and price of the assets in the NFT ecosystem B2B.

Fair Price Value Estimation for an Asset (Liquify) - A fair value estimation and analytics for digital assets (NFTs) using AI to empower the community to embrace and value their assets in real-time B2B.

Digital Asset Forgery Detection System (Crunch Davinci) - An AI model that flags forgeries, copycats, and bootleg digital art contents, thereby protecting the artists and their creations.

Aims To Reach Prospective Clients

The Tamil Nadu native is confident of reaching prospective clients such as NFT marketplaces, NFT collections, and NFT enthusiasts.

"We prevent malicious activities in the NFT Marketplaces and make them the most trusted places to buy, sell and trade NFTs. We secure NFTs on Blockchains which differentiates them from others," Maharajan said.

bitsCrunch has managed two rounds of funding. It recently raised $ 3.5 million from some of the best in class investors like Animoka Brands, Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com capital, Polygon Studios, and other leaders in the Blockchain industry.



In the way forward, Maharajan believes that with the kind of workforce and resources available in India, digital assets will become one of the major asset classes in the near future. Maharajan is raring to expand, add products, and remain a leader in providing security to the Blockchain industry.

"The Blockchain area is like an ocean. We have an early mover advantage. People are not entering this space yet. We see tremendous potential," said the company founder with justifiable optimism.

